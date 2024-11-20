Exciting changes ahead: the Sunday Times is getting a fresh new look

We’re giving the Sunday Times a fresh new look, one that is bold and easy to read in keeping with today’s busy times. After decades of printing as a traditional broadsheet, the 118-year-old newspaper will now be delivered to you as a compact broadsheet.

In its new-look format, the paper will still carry all the excellent content you’ve come to expect. The revamp includes a redesign of our Insight section into a sharper Ideas section where insightful features, personality profiles and strong comment and analysis pieces by our regular columnists as well as guest writers will be based. Our sports section will also be enhanced.

From next Sunday, November 24, readers in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Limpopo will get their copies in the new format, while those in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape will still receive the paper in the old format for a few more months. The content in both editions will, however, remain the same.

We’re looking forward to these changes and hope they will be as thrilling for you as they are for us.

Happy reading,

The Sunday Times team