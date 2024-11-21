News

WATCH | Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award 'My most coveted honour' — Reuel Khoza

21 November 2024 - 16:58
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Former Eskom chairperson and businessman Reuel Khoza was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies event on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sunday Times A-listers columnist Craig Jacobs, Khoza described it as the most cherished accolade of his career.

“Until now I’ve had a number of awards but the most coveted one is the Sunday Times Lifetime Award, for me there is nothing that beats that,” said Khoza.

