Why wait for Black Friday? Mr D’s D’Lulu Dayz deals are already here

Take advantage of unbeatable discounts all through November on the Mr D app

26 November 2024 - 09:53
Sponsored
With D’Lulu Dayz, the best deals are at your fingertips, and they’re delivered straight to your door via the Mr D app.
Image: Supplied/Mr D

Why settle for the frenzy of a single day of sales when Mr D has been serving up unbeatable D’Lulu Dayz deals all November long? Black Friday may be arriving on November 29, but savvy shoppers have already been taking advantage of great discounts and special offers since the start of the month on the Mr D app

From takeout favourites to tech essentials and groceries — at in-store or even better prices — there’s no need to cram all your shopping into one day when Mr D has made the D’Lulu deals last all month.

Here are three reasons to get the goods via Mr D for the rest of November:

1. Shopping that comes to you

Forget battling crowds or navigating parking nightmares — with D’Lulu Dayz, the deals are at your fingertips — plus they’re delivered straight to your door.

Whether you’re lounging on the sofa or juggling work tasks and kiddies’ nativity plays, all it takes is a few minutes on the app to access incredible discounts. No wasting time looking for bargains or dealing with queues — Mr D brings the savings to you, wherever you are and whenever it suits you.

2. Fast and fuss-free delivery

One of the best parts of D’Lulu Dayz? Your orders arrive within 60 minutes or less. Craving your favourite flame-grilled guilty pleasure? Order it. In need of a pantry restock? Add to cart. Want to upgrade your gadgets at a fraction of the usual cost? Yes, please. Mr D makes sure you get what you need right away. 

3. Deals across every category

It’s not every day you find incredible savings across so many categories in one place — from dishwashing liquid to snacks, pet beds to beauty essentials, and Padel racquets to cheeseburgers and smoothies — all at lower prices. Mr D’s D’Lulu Dayz makes it easier to tick off your shopping list. 

So don’t wait for one day of manic shopping and savings when you’ve got a month of convenience, value, and special offers through the Mr D app — join in the excitement of D’Lulu Dayz before the month is up!

This article was sponsored by Mr D.

News
