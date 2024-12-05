The 10% crisis: addressing GBV in higher education

Higher Health — a non-governmental organisation that works on behalf of the department of higher education & training to improve the health and wellbeing of public university students across SA — is resolute in confronting this pandemic head-on.

It recognises the necessity of both immediate action and long-term cultural transformation to empower students and create a future free from gendered harm. Thus its comprehensive approach acknowledges the dual imperative of supporting survivors while reshaping campus cultures.

GBV not only endangers physical safety but also erodes the mental wellbeing, aspirations and potential of its victims. To tackle this complex issue, Higher Health has focused on building robust policy frameworks, aligned to the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide National Strategic Plan. This plan provides a multisectoral, coherent strategic policy and programming framework to ensure a coordinated national response to the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide by the government of SA and the country as a whole.

Higher Health aligns all its initiatives to the framework to address GBV in the PSET system in order to help identify effective responses and solutions to this complex social problem for tertiary institutions. It also aims to foster awareness and deliver a spectrum of services to prevent violence and support those students affected.

Building a culture of zero tolerance

Central to the Higher Health GBV Programme is fostering a campus environment where violence of any form is unacceptable. For four years it has engaged more than 363,000 students across 26 public universities, 50 TVET colleges, and nine CET colleges through structured, interactive dialogues on GBV. These dialogues provide students with the opportunity to explore the causes and impacts of, and solutions to, GBV, empowering them to take an active role in eliminating violence on their campuses.