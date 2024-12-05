The 10% crisis: addressing GBV in higher education
Higher Health is tackling gender-based violence on campuses through prevention, support and cultural transformation
As SA marks 16 Days of Activism to End Violence against Women and Children, we must seize this opportunity to reflect on the profound impact of the gender-based violence (GBV) pandemic on students within the higher education sector.
GBV remains a huge challenge, particularly in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector, which is home to more than 2.5-million young people. Alarmingly, 10% of all reported rape cases in the country occur within higher education institutions. This statistic underscores an urgent concern for the safety and wellbeing of students, particularly women and girls, whose potential is too often stifled by the persistent threat of violence.
Higher Health — a non-governmental organisation that works on behalf of the department of higher education & training to improve the health and wellbeing of public university students across SA — is resolute in confronting this pandemic head-on.
It recognises the necessity of both immediate action and long-term cultural transformation to empower students and create a future free from gendered harm. Thus its comprehensive approach acknowledges the dual imperative of supporting survivors while reshaping campus cultures.
GBV not only endangers physical safety but also erodes the mental wellbeing, aspirations and potential of its victims. To tackle this complex issue, Higher Health has focused on building robust policy frameworks, aligned to the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide National Strategic Plan. This plan provides a multisectoral, coherent strategic policy and programming framework to ensure a coordinated national response to the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide by the government of SA and the country as a whole.
Higher Health aligns all its initiatives to the framework to address GBV in the PSET system in order to help identify effective responses and solutions to this complex social problem for tertiary institutions. It also aims to foster awareness and deliver a spectrum of services to prevent violence and support those students affected.
Building a culture of zero tolerance
Central to the Higher Health GBV Programme is fostering a campus environment where violence of any form is unacceptable. For four years it has engaged more than 363,000 students across 26 public universities, 50 TVET colleges, and nine CET colleges through structured, interactive dialogues on GBV. These dialogues provide students with the opportunity to explore the causes and impacts of, and solutions to, GBV, empowering them to take an active role in eliminating violence on their campuses.
Prevention begins with education and awareness. To complement these dialogues, over 304,000 students completed self-risk assessments, enabling them to understand their vulnerabilities to GBV and access support services as needed. This self-awareness is vital in creating safer campus environments and empowering students to protect themselves and others.
By integrating awareness with actionable steps, Higher Health is not only raising consciousness but also fostering a culture of accountability and proactive change.
Supporting survivors and providing holistic care
A cornerstone of Higher Health’s mission is ensuring that survivors receive comprehensive support. Over the past four years, it has referred 19,365 students to GBV counselling services, providing timely, appropriate care for those at risk or affected by violence.
Additionally, through partnerships with trained counsellors and psychologists, it has delivered intensive, individualised care to more than 1,400 students offering survivors a safe environment to heal, regain agency and rebuild their lives.
Recognising the far-reaching impact of GBV on mental health, Higher Health has integrated mental health support into its response strategy. More than 410,000 students have participated in its mental health prevention programmes, while 336,000 have completed self-risk assessments to evaluate their mental health vulnerabilities.
Its 24-hour Crisis Helpline (0800 36 36 36) has become an indispensable resource, providing confidential support to thousands of students grappling with crises related to GBV and mental health.
By addressing both the emotional and psychological consequences of GBV, Higher Health aims to restore wellbeing and resilience among affected students.
Engaging men in the fight against GBV
The fight against GBV demands a collective effort, including the active involvement of men and boys. Addressing deeply ingrained social norms that perpetuate violence requires challenging harmful stereotypes and promoting respect for women and girls.
In August 2023, Higher Health partnered with the department of higher education & training and Unesco to host the Transforming MEN’talities Summit. More than 1,000 participants from across the PSET sector came together to discuss eliminating toxic masculinity and fostering gender equity.
At the summit, participants made commitments to challenge destructive gender norms, embrace responsible fatherhood and practice consent in all sexual engagements.
The Transforming MENtalities initiative, supported by Unesco, underscores the importance of engaging men as allies in ending GBV. This initiative is an essential step in creating campus cultures rooted in respect and equality.
Furthermore, Higher Health has partnered with Unesco as an implementing partner for the Transforming MEN’talities and Soft Skills programme, leveraging its innovative Civic and Soft Skills qualification and modules.
More than 88 ambassadors and permanent delegates of Unesco from different countries support SA’s efforts in transforming gender equality.
Building skills for a gender-equitable future
Higher Health’s work extends beyond awareness and support to equipping students with the skills they need to actively prevent violence and promote gender equality.
In 2023, it introduced an accredited Civic and Soft Skills qualification at National Qualification Framework (NQF) Level 5, featuring a groundbreaking module on gender, available to all learners. Assured by the Qualifications Certificate Trades Occupation, this programme empowers students to navigate gender-related challenges in their personal and professional lives.
By offering practical skills on gender equity, Higher Health is not only addressing SA’s skills gap, but also nurturing a generation capable of confronting GBV and fostering a more inclusive society.
A national imperative
Ending gender-based violence in higher education requires a unified effort from every sector, institution and individual invested in SA’s future. Higher education plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of leaders — leaders who uphold the values of respect, equality and justice.
Higher Health celebrates the progress it has achieved, while acknowledging the work that lies ahead; it is dedicated to creating campuses where every student feels safe, supported and empowered to reach their full potential.
Together, we can eradicate gender-based violence and ensure that future generations inherit a society where gender equity is not merely an aspiration but a lived reality.
This article was sponsored by Higher Health.