Schools language policy will be reviewed, updated in line with the Bela Act — Gwarube

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says language policies in schools will be reviewed and updated “where necessary” to align with the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act after President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the commencement of the new law.
Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on the commencement of the law soon. He had signed the act into law in September but delayed the implementation of two clauses, 4 and 5, by three months to allow for further discussions.
The DA had rejected the implementation arguing clause 5, which requires schools when determining language policy to take into account the language needs of the broader community, would cause harm to mother-tongue language.
Gwarube addressed the matter in parliament this week when she was asked by DA MP Delmaine Christians about measures her department has put in place to address concerns around the act. The minister said she would guided by Ramaphosa’s decision on the clause when implementing the act.
“Our efforts to prepare for the implementation of the Bela Act will also be guided by the commencement arrangements to be determined by the president. As minister, it is my constitutional responsibility to ensure that the act is implemented properly and ultimately in a manner that best supports the improvement of education outcomes,” Gwarube said.
The Bela Act stipulates the government's role in deciding on the language policy of state schools. The policy had previously been determined by school governing bodies (SGBs).
Gwarube acknowledged that the gap in education between pupils taught in their mother tongue and those taught in a second language remained “stark”.
“This linguistic divide hampers comprehension and academic achievement, particularly in subjects like mathematics and science. Language is a powerful enabler of learning, and research has clearly shown that learners whose home language differs from the language of learning and teaching at school are significantly outperformed by learners taught in their home languages.
“The constitution provides everyone with the right to receive education in the official language or languages of their choice in public institutions, where that education is reasonably practicable. This right must be progressively but equitably realised in line with the available resources.”
She said the department has trained officials in provinces and education districts whose roles are directly affected by the new legislation.
“At the start of the 2025 school year, these trained officials will guide school principals and school governing bodies through tailored training sessions, supported by oversight from the DBE.
“I intend to ensure that, in the next financial year, the national norms and standards for language policy are reviewed and, where necessary, updated in line with the Bela Act. This will assist school governing bodies in promoting mother tongue education at the school level in a meaningful way that will benefit our learners.”
She said the department will promote careful balance of powers in schools' governance between the national government, provincial governments and school governing bodies.
Earlier this month, Gwarube signed a settlement with the Solidarity Movement which, with the DA, called for the two contested clauses in the act not to be implemented.
Schools language policy will be reviewed, updated in line with the Bela Act — Gwarube
“I intend to ensure that language policies are reviewed and, where necessary, updated in line with the Bela Act,” the minister says.
Image: GCIS
