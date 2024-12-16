News

IN PICS | Beautiful East London festive season lights up the Esplanade

17 December 2024 - 08:23 By RANDELL ROSKRUGE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The lights follow both traditional and commercial Christmas themes.
The lights follow both traditional and commercial Christmas themes.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Festive season lights shine bright along East London's Esplanade. 

There is a fairytale of festive lights and fun for the children at the Esplanade.
There is a fairytale of festive lights and fun for the children at the Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Busi Mntumni poses at the photo frame in Esplanade road at the weekend.
Busi Mntumni poses at the photo frame in Esplanade road at the weekend.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Families were out in their numbers last week to view the R5m season light display.
Families were out in their numbers last week to view the R5m season light display.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Nazira Kelly, 17, Ronnelle Hoffman, 40, Renique Hoffman, 10, and Ryleigh, 4, enjoy the festive light display last week.
Nazira Kelly, 17, Ronnelle Hoffman, 40, Renique Hoffman, 10, and Ryleigh, 4, enjoy the festive light display last week.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Alicia Vermaak, 19, Yvonne Vermaak, 40, and Azlin Mentoor, 16, are ready for the holiday season.
Alicia Vermaak, 19, Yvonne Vermaak, 40, and Azlin Mentoor, 16, are ready for the holiday season.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
No Christmas lights display would be complete without Santa's sleigh.
No Christmas lights display would be complete without Santa's sleigh.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The ever-popular train offers rides to young and old along Quigney's Esplanade.
The ever-popular train offers rides to young and old along Quigney's Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
A snowman makes an unseasonal-in-Africa appearance along the Esplanade in Quigney.
A snowman makes an unseasonal-in-Africa appearance along the Esplanade in Quigney.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Visitors cruise bumper to bumper past the festive lights along the Esplanade.
Visitors cruise bumper to bumper past the festive lights along the Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

DispatchLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’ South Africa
  2. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  3. Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet South Africa
  4. ‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control South Africa
  5. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS