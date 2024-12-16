IN PICS | Beautiful East London festive season lights up the Esplanade
17 December 2024 - 08:23 By RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
The lights follow both traditional and commercial Christmas themes.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Festive season lights shine bright along East London's Esplanade.
There is a fairytale of festive lights and fun for the children at the Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Busi Mntumni poses at the photo frame in Esplanade road at the weekend.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Families were out in their numbers last week to view the R5m season light display.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Nazira Kelly, 17, Ronnelle Hoffman, 40, Renique Hoffman, 10, and Ryleigh, 4, enjoy the festive light display last week.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Alicia Vermaak, 19, Yvonne Vermaak, 40, and Azlin Mentoor, 16, are ready for the holiday season.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
No Christmas lights display would be complete without Santa's sleigh.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The ever-popular train offers rides to young and old along Quigney's Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
A snowman makes an unseasonal-in-Africa appearance along the Esplanade in Quigney.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Visitors cruise bumper to bumper past the festive lights along the Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
IN PICS | Beautiful East London festive season lights up the Esplanade
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Festive season lights shine bright along East London's Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos