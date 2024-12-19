News

LISTEN | Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo warned of severe thunderstorms and flooding

19 December 2024 - 11:49 By Bulelani Nonyukela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg’s emergency services are on high alert for severe thunderstorms and possible flooding.
Johannesburg’s emergency services are on high alert for severe thunderstorms and possible flooding.
Image: REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Johannesburg’s emergency services are on high alert as severe thunderstorms and possible flooding are forecast for the city as an 80% chance of rain hits the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms across most of Gauteng, which could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Similar warnings have been issued for parts of Limpopo, with an 80% chance of rainfall.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving and avoid crossing areas which might be flooded. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing rivers and streams while conducting their daily activities,” said Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS).

Listen:

SAWS also provided safety advice, urging residents to stay indoors if possible and to stay off the roads during the storm. The weather service advised against crossing rivers or swollen streams, especially where the water level is above ankle height.

“If you are trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it immediately and move to higher ground. Inside buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level,” the SAWS said.

A level 5 warning has been issued for Durban and the surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal where heavy rainfall is expected. Most parts of the province have been issued with a level 4 disruptive rainfall warning.

Mpumalanga will be partly affected.

This is after the areas experienced soaring temperatures.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the country this week with thunderstorms predicted on Thursday which could lead to flooding, the SA Weather ...
News
1 day ago

Record heat levels hit SA as rain knocks

More than a dozen parts of the central interior of the country this week recorded their hottest days in years, with some hitting temperatures last ...
News
4 days ago

2024 is the hottest year on record, EU scientists say

This year will be the world's warmest since records began, with extraordinarily high temperatures expected to persist into at least the first few ...
News
1 week ago

How Sanral is navigating a changing climate on the roads

The 750,000km network requires a sound asset management programme, planning and proactive maintenance.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator amendment bill South Africa
  4. FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles South Africa
  5. WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

"A Wesley South African Christmas"- Official Trailer
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts last EAP media briefing for 2024