LISTEN | Gauteng, KZN and Limpopo warned of severe thunderstorms and flooding

SAWS also provided safety advice, urging residents to stay indoors if possible and to stay off the roads during the storm. The weather service advised against crossing rivers or swollen streams, especially where the water level is above ankle height.
“If you are trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it immediately and move to higher ground. Inside buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level,” the SAWS said.
A level 5 warning has been issued for Durban and the surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal where heavy rainfall is expected. Most parts of the province have been issued with a level 4 disruptive rainfall warning.
Mpumalanga will be partly affected.
This is after the areas experienced soaring temperatures.
Johannesburg’s emergency services are on high alert as severe thunderstorms and possible flooding are forecast for the city as an 80% chance of rain hits the province.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms across most of Gauteng, which could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.
Similar warnings have been issued for parts of Limpopo, with an 80% chance of rainfall.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving and avoid crossing areas which might be flooded. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing rivers and streams while conducting their daily activities,” said Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS).
