Avbob declares historic R13.1bn cash bonus to its members

The Avbob Group — Avbob Insurance, Avbob Funeral Service and Avbob Industries — delivered exceptional results for the reporting year. While socioeconomic challenges and inequality persist in the country, Avbob remains encouraged by signs of political stability and an improving business outlook.

Through its shared value business model Avbob has declared a R13.1bn cash bonus to its members. The Avbob 65Alive Cash Benefit is set to launch in January 2025. The previous Avbob Reward Account centenary bonus will be replaced by the new cash benefit.

As part of Africa’s largest mutual society, members of Avbob are entitled to share in the profits of the business. These profits are shared as member benefits which are provided over and above the contractual policy benefits. Profit allocations are made from time to time at the discretion of the directors.

At Avbob’s 73rd AGM held in Centurion, Gauteng, board chairman Jannie Venter described the substantial bonus declaration as a demonstration of the importance of value creation for society.

“A shared national commitment to sound economic policy support helps to accelerate and drive sustainable benefit to society. Our shared value model, which fosters inclusivity and innovation, benefits all members and is a testament to the strong foundation of our mutual society,” said Venter.

This historic financial declaration is underpinned by the group’s mission to provide meaningful and tangible support to its members. With the new declaration — the Avbob 65Alive Cash Benefit — members are eligible for payment on request on or after the first policy anniversary following the main insured person’s 65th birthday, subject to their policy having been active for a minimum of 10 years.

Growth and strategy

Avbob CEO Carl van der Riet said despite prevailing economic pressures, the growth strategies of the business were gaining traction, strengthening its market position. He credited this to the resilience of the Avbob business and its continued innovation.

“Avbob is pleased to declare this substantial bonus to its members, which affirms our commitment to sharing the society’s success. Leveraging our mutual status allows us to return value to our members, through our combined insurance and funeral service offerings,” he said.