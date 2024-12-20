Empowering SA’s SMMEs: AI to fuel sustainable growth

For example, local startup Lelapa AI uses AI to preserve SA’s indigenous languages, building language models in isiXhosa and isiZulu. These efforts ensure that African languages maintain a strong digital presence, reflecting Microsoft’s commitment to cultural preservation alongside innovation.

AI’s impact also extends to environmental sustainability. Conservation efforts by organisations such as Peace Parks Foundation use AI for wildlife protection, using image recognition to monitor endangered species and prevent poaching. These projects show how AI can help address pressing social and environmental challenges while respecting SA’s rich cultural heritage.

Projects such as YES, Lelapa AI, and the Peace Parks Foundation show the power of AI in fostering economic, social, and environmental resilience — setting a strong example for future leaders. As more South African businesses and communities adopt AI, Microsoft is helping to build a future where technology fuels sustainable growth, creating lasting value and opportunity for generations to come.

Microsoft’s vision is for a South African economy where AI empowers every entrepreneur to compete, succeed and contribute to a prosperous future. Through initiatives such as the EPP and EEIP, it’s supporting SMMEs across all stages of growth, helping them build sustainable, resilient businesses.

• About the author: Lillian Barnard is president of Microsoft Africa.

