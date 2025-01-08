How South Africans are reshaping their spending habits

South Africans’ spending patterns remained relatively stable over the past three years (2022 to 2024), with most Standard Bank customers allocating similar portions of their total spend towards essential expenses such as groceries, transport, digital connectivity and entertainment.

However, certain shifts in spending habits became more evident, reflecting the economic pressures that many households are facing.

Declining expenditure on charity and family support

Standard Bank’s data, tracking the spending patterns of its retail customers in 2024, showed a decline in household spending on charity, donations, healthcare, insurance, family and home-related expenses such as home improvements and furnishings.

“Interestingly, transport costs have remained stable, despite fuel price hikes in the past three years, possibly due to hybrid work arrangements or adjustments in commuting habits to save on transport-related costs,” says Shené Mothilal, solution owner of Digital Money Manager at Standard Bank.

Rising interest and digital payments

Looking at South African spending patterns in 2024, Standard Bank noted a key trend in the data: an increasing share of spending going towards interest payments.

This comes as no surprise, given that SA’s prime interest rate has been rising since late 2021, remaining high until the first 25 basis point cut in September last year, with another reduction in November.