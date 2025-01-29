Working together, we can transform the South African railway network for the better

These investments are critical to ensure improved efficiency of the rail network and to support key sectors such as mining and logistics which are pivotal for the country’s economic recovery.

However, while it is common knowledge that the South African railway network has faced substantial challenges, it’s essential to view these obstacles in light of the opportunities they present. Strategic partnerships with the public sector can unlock significant value for both passenger and freight rail.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) offer a tangible opportunity to bridge the existing funding gap.

The National Treasury published amendments to the National Treasury Regulations 16 last year, and key elements of municipal PPPs legislation, to bring these in line with recommendations based on a complete review of the PPP framework. This evolution, in conjunction with the granting of access for third-party private operators to the core rail network in SA, is essential for driving further development and funding.

With extensive experience collaborating with governments and public sector representatives across the Southern Africa and other continental regions, Standard Bank and Alstom (ex-Bombardier Transportation SA) know first-hand the potential for success through strategic financing initiatives and joint ventures. It’s time to act decisively and capitalise on these opportunities.

If the notion seems far-fetched, consider that the US recently announced a $600m investment in new financing for a multi-country railway in Angola, and China made a similar commitment of $1bn in investment in railway infrastructure that spans Tanzania and Zambia. These examples illustrate the undeniable case for rail in SA.

SA has run some of the most successful PPPs, with Alstom having been part of the original Gautrain PPP, bringing investments and global expertise.

Alstom, as the provider of the full Gautrain rail system, including the rolling stock and signalling, and having maintained the entire Gautrain rail system throughout the concession period with high levels of reliability and availability, has contributed significantly to its operational success. This capability can be leveraged to expand the rail network in SA bringing great efficiencies to the economy.

Alstom’s presence across Southern Africa includes impactful collaborations that have created jobs and added to the efforts to revitalise the rail industry and expand inclusion in the economies it operates in.

For its part, Standard Bank has used its vast footprint across 20 African countries and six financial centres to advance the bespoke funding of numerous strategic projects, highlighting that partnering with the bank has a tangible output.

By aligning strategic priorities of the private sector with those set out by the government, and by nurturing a conducive investment environment, through targeted policy in rail, SA’s broader infrastructure ecosystem can become the bedrock of a sustainable, broad and inclusive economy that touches the citizenry at both a personal and freight level.

The path to unlocking SA’s economic potential and achieving vital sustainability goals is clear. By prioritising substantial investment in rail infrastructure and embracing innovative funding models such as PPPs, the nation can lay the groundwork for a stronger, more equitable future. The time to act is now; the opportunities are ripe for the taking.

Standard Bank and Alstom are clear-eyed and realistic about the nature of the challenges before the country, but remain unrelentingly optimistic about what can be done when a collaborative effort is advanced.

“Working together, we can continue to grow this country and continent that we collectively call home.”