News

Ramaphosa pays tribute to soldiers killed in DRC

06 February 2025 - 20:36
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the national salute below a statue of former president Nelson Mandela at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of his Sona in Cape Town on February 6 2025. Reuters/Nic Bothma
Image: Nic Bothma

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to 14 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who lost their lives in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo last week.

The president has ordered the flying of the country’s flag at half mast to honour the lives of the fallen soldiers who were part of a peacekeeping mission when they died. 

“We bow our heads in tribute to Staff Sgt William Eddie Cola, Staff Sgt Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sgt Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani Lance, Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe and Private Peter Jacobus Strydom,” said the president. 

In his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa told parliament that the South African contingent, alongside soldiers from other Southern African countries, lost their lives in defence of the fundamental right of the Congolese people to live in peace and security.

“They lost their lives not in the pursuit of resources or territory or power. They lost their lives so that the guns on our continent may be forever silenced. We salute our gallant soldiers.”

The SANDF on Thursday formed part of the usual pomp and ceremony at the state of the nation address, including a 21-gun salute and military fly-over.

This is despite the DA’s request earlier this week for the military presence at the ceremony to be toned down, arguing it won’t bode well to have the full complement after the deaths of the soldiers. 

Previously, the presidency explained that the fighting is the result of an escalation by rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC). 

This week, geopolitical tensions resulted in a verbal clash between Kigali and Pretoria. 

Upon news of the death of the soldiers in the troubled region, Ramaphosa issued an ordinary statement which resulted in Rwandan President Paul Kagame's declaration of readiness for war.

Ramaphosa posted on social media that South Africa’s “military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country”.

Kagame then accused him and government officials of “lying” and “distorting” talks between the two statesmen.

Taking to social media after the release of the statements by the South African government, Kagame called out his counterpart, fuelling speculation that relations between the two governments had deteriorated. 

Ramaphosa sent condolences to the affected families over their bereavement. 

“On behalf of the government and the people of our country, I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them.”

The repatriation of their remains, which was planned for Wednesday, has been delayed.

On Tuesday the chief of the SANDF, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, told the joint standing committee on defence and military veterans that the remains of the 14 SANDF members and the soldiers injured in Goma would be repatriated on Wednesday.

In an update on Thursday, the SANDF said all administrative processes were completed and handed over to the UN.

“The UN's planned movement for the repatriation of the deceased out of the combat zone has been delayed,” SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said without elaborating further.

