News

Heads of state meet to end fighting in DRC

08 February 2025 - 20:27

A high-level meeting of several African heads of state has called for an immediate end to the fighting in the eastern DRC. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape Town teen arrested for 'schoolgirl assault' shared in video South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R100bn transformation fund Politics
  3. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  4. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World
  5. It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later South Africa

Latest Videos

'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media
SONA 2025 | Imbongi refers to Ramphosa as 'Cupcake'