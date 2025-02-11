News

WATCH | 'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then' — Simelane in Sona debate

11 February 2025 - 20:20
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane responded in the Sona debate to the controversy surrouing the VBS bank loan she received for her coffee shop. 

 “Yes, I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then. I will apply for it now,” she said.

During his state of the nation address last Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a transformation fund worth R100bn to uplift millions of black South Africans who had previously been excluded from participating in the country’s economy.

