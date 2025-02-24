Woolworths goes the distance for social justice
Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths’ director of corporate social justice, highlights how the retailer is helping to build a more inclusive and equal society through its Inclusive Justice Initiative
World Social Justice Day is a moment to reflect on the scourge of poverty and inequality gripping our societies.
Commemorated globally every year on February 20, the day gives us an opportunity to assess and deepen our commitment to social justice, including economic inclusion.
We chat to Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths’ director of Corporate Social Justice, about the company’s commitment to social justice and its Inclusive Justice Initiative:
How does Woolworths see its role regarding social justice?
At Woolworths we believe social justice is an anchor of a stable and sustainable business environment. In line with our purpose of adding quality to life and our vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers, Woolworths started the Inclusive Justice Initiative as part of its Good Business Journey.
Tell us more about Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative.
Our Inclusive Justice Initiative commitment reflects our pledge to understand our people, promote diversity and inclusion, create a culture of belonging and acceptance across our business, and enhance the wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities.
This includes addressing social justice issues such as racism, genderism, homophobia, gender-based violence, economic exclusion, food insecurity, youth unemployment, unfair pay, the failing of small to medium businesses, and ethical and local sourcing.
To contribute in addressing these challenges, we first had to acknowledge that we do not have all the answers to the challenges facing society. In addressing this vulnerability Woolworths partnered with the iconic Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, an institution which seeks to nurture our courage as leaders to heal from the wounds of discrimination, prejudice and conflict in societies.
Through sessions facilitated by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, our most senior executives embarked on a journey of education and development of moral courage on issues of freedom, justice and equality. While this process necessitates having difficult and, at times, uncomfortable conversations, it gives us the opportunity to build long-term strength and the bravery to respond to social justice matters.
Our learning journey has not stopped us from acting; we are building the aircraft as it flies. Over the past year Woolworths’ social justice interventions included:
Workplace efforts
- In October 2024, we increased our Just Wage to R45 per hour, well above the national minimum wage of R28.79, which will take effect in March 2025.
- 901 employees in learnerships.
- 114 unemployed youths enrolled in learnerships targeting people with disabilities.
Community efforts
- Woolworths donated R816m of quality edible surplus food to under-resourced communities.
- Allocated R26m over the past five years towards projects aimed at encouraging communities to grow their own food and reduce reliance on external support.
Small business development efforts
- Increased our procurement support to small and medium enterprises by 42% to R4bn over the last year, helping to stimulate inclusive growth.
- Contributed R7bn towards the revenues of black- and black-women-owned suppliers. Through Woolworths’ support, companies like XXL Brand Solutions, a digital printing enterprise led by 29-year-old Razeeq Van Oudtshoorn, quadrupled its turnover and doubled its workforce.
- Granted R2m in cash to young entrepreneurs in the Woolworths Youth Makers programme.
This is not an exhaustive list of our causes nor a boasting opportunity. It is a reflection of our efforts in our Inclusive Justice journey and reaffirmation of our commitment to help build a more inclusive and equal society.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.