Woolworths goes the distance for social justice

How does Woolworths see its role regarding social justice?

At Woolworths we believe social justice is an anchor of a stable and sustainable business environment. In line with our purpose of adding quality to life and our vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers, Woolworths started the Inclusive Justice Initiative as part of its Good Business Journey.

Tell us more about Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative.

Our Inclusive Justice Initiative commitment reflects our pledge to understand our people, promote diversity and inclusion, create a culture of belonging and acceptance across our business, and enhance the wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities.

This includes addressing social justice issues such as racism, genderism, homophobia, gender-based violence, economic exclusion, food insecurity, youth unemployment, unfair pay, the failing of small to medium businesses, and ethical and local sourcing.

To contribute in addressing these challenges, we first had to acknowledge that we do not have all the answers to the challenges facing society. In addressing this vulnerability Woolworths partnered with the iconic Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, an institution which seeks to nurture our courage as leaders to heal from the wounds of discrimination, prejudice and conflict in societies.

Through sessions facilitated by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, our most senior executives embarked on a journey of education and development of moral courage on issues of freedom, justice and equality. While this process necessitates having difficult and, at times, uncomfortable conversations, it gives us the opportunity to build long-term strength and the bravery to respond to social justice matters.