WATCH | Lesufi apologises for water crisis in Gauteng

In his state of the province address on Monday evening Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi identified 13 problems the province is facing, one of them being water.

Over the past few months Gauteng residents have been subjected to water cuts, going weeks on end without water. Lesufi said the main cause of water challenges is that two crucial pumping stations are inconsistent due to vandalism and power outages. The power issues at vital pumping stations will be taken over by Eskom and City Power to ensure an end to the problem.

“City Power will take over the supply of electricity at the Eikenhof Pumping Station and Eskom will take over the Emfuleni Pumping Station with immediate effect,” said Lesufi.

Recently Rand Water warned that its systems were affected by extremely high water consumption from customers while it continues to supply at maximum capacity. It said at the time storage was declining rapidly owing to high water consumption.