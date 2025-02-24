News

WATCH | Lesufi apologises for water crisis in Gauteng

The premier says the main cause of water challenges is that two crucial pumping stations are inconsistent due to vandalism and power outages

24 February 2025 - 21:42
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In his state of the province address on Monday evening Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi identified 13 problems the province is facing, one of them being water. 

Over the past few months Gauteng residents have been subjected to water cuts, going weeks on end without water. Lesufi said the main cause of water challenges is that two crucial pumping stations are inconsistent due to vandalism and power outages. The power issues at vital pumping stations will be taken over by Eskom and City Power to ensure an end to the problem.

“City Power will take over the supply of electricity at the Eikenhof Pumping Station and Eskom will take over the Emfuleni Pumping Station with immediate effect,” said Lesufi. 

Recently Rand Water warned that its systems were affected by extremely high water consumption from customers while it continues to supply at maximum capacity. It said at the time storage was declining rapidly owing to high water consumption.

Joburg mayor asks authorities to probe whether 'sabotage' audio clip exists

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said he has roped in law enforcement agencies to establish whether an audio clip exists of alleged discussions to ...
Politics
3 days ago

Swahili, Mandarin to be introduced in Gauteng public schools: Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced an ambitious plan to introduce Swahili and Mandarin as subjects in the province’s public schools.
News
12 hours ago

Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public hospital

Premier Lesufi visits Helen Joseph after reports Orlando Pirates legend did not receive the best treatment
Sport
2 weeks ago

ANC decision to reconfigure KZN and Gauteng PECs will not affect government

The ANC's plan to reconfigure its provincial executive committees will not affect government work, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said, confirming ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Lesufi apologies for water crisis in Gauteng
Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS