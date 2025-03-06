News

‘Secrecy ship has sailed’ as IG probes SAPS’ dodgy R45m properties

It’s as though we have never left the Richard Mdluli years behind, says DA MP

06 March 2025 - 04:30
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has told parliament that the inspector-general of intelligence has begun probing the dodgy procurement of two properties in Durban and Pretoria the value of which are said to have been inflated to more than R50m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg should have consulted residents before imposing new CCTV bylaw, ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC and security companies raid South Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  5. Residents react to Ramaphosa's surprise night visit to Joburg CBD Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC and security companies raid
The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi