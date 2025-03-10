News

Continued pursuit of excellence pays off for Standard Bank

South Africa’s most valuable banking brand for the fourth consecutive year

10 March 2025 - 08:06
Standard Bank has been ranked as South Africa’s most valuable banking brand for 2025. A view of the inside of Standard Bank’s Baker Street building in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Image: Standard Bank

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has once again been ranked as South Africa’s most valuable banking brand. The bank was recognised in the recently released South Africa Top 100 brands report.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Standard Bank has attained top bank brand in Brand Finance’s annual ranking. The bank also maintained its position as the third most valuable brand in South Africa across all industries.

Every year, Brand Finance evaluates 5,000 of the biggest brands across the world and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across different sectors.

[This] is a testament to us delivering consistently on what we value the most, building on trust and delivering quality service for our clients
Standard Bank South Africa CEO Kenny Fihla

“We are pleased and honoured to receive this prestigious accolade. The fact that this is the fourth consecutive year is a testament to us delivering consistently on what we value the most, building on trust and delivering quality service for our clients,” says Kenny Fihla, CEO for Standard Bank South Africa. 

The group is the continent’s largest financial services provider by assets and has a brand presence in 20 African countries that have a combined population of just under 800-million people.

“Far from taking this accolade for granted, we see it as an ongoing motivation to consistently and passionately raise the standard of our brand, as we strive to deliver against our purpose: Africa is our home, we drive her growth,” says Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Group COO.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank. 

