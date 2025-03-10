Old Mutual calls for intentional steps towards gender equality
A call to action on International Women’s Day urges deliberate steps to support marginalised women, challenge patriarchal norms, and build a culture of respect and inclusion
There is always much to celebrate on International Women’s Day on March 8 — from the rise of many remarkable women in our industry to the meaningful contributions that institutions and corporates such as ours are making to women’s rights in Africa.
As Mutualites we can take great pride in belonging to a truly enlightened organisation — one that champions equal opportunities, endorses gender equity and invests in developing and supporting its women leaders across the continent. Old Mutual launched UnleashHer in 2021, a six- to eight-month women in leadership programme aimed at enabling women in the organisation.
Women leaders can develop and equip themselves with confidence by acquiring skills to accomplish positions at higher levels. To date, 176 women have attended the transformation programme in efforts to role-model inclusive leadership.
Many studies have shown that economically empowered women help strengthen their families and communities. They also help make the world better, fairer and more just. In short, gender equality is a fundamental driver of social and economic progress.
Yes, there are many inspiring stories to be told and enjoyed, but this year the theme of International Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action”, also serves as a reminder to all of us at Old Mutual and beyond that this is no time for complacency. To safeguard and speed up our society’s progress towards women’s equality, we need to identify and take a series of deliberate, intentional steps.
Being intentional means making choices that clearly reflect what matters. It helps us build a strong, positive mindset and increase our focus and commitment.
What do intentional steps look like?
- When it comes to women’s rights, the first intentional step is to adopt zero tolerance for gender-based violence (GBV) and to stand against all forms of physical, sexual and emotional abuse directed at women and girls. This includes advocating for strict policies against harassment and discrimination in workplaces and helping provide support systems for women facing GBV, including legal resources and psychological counselling.
- The second vital step involves reaching out to previously marginalised women who need access to education, skills training, career and self-development mentoring or financial backing. Though Sub-Saharan Africa has one of the highest rates of female entrepreneurship in the world (26%), women-owned businesses in Africa still struggle to secure financing due to ongoing gender bias and systemic barriers.
- The third step entails breaking down these barriers, debating and challenging the patriarchal norms and outdated prejudices that continue to hinder women’s equality. More women need to be encouraged and enabled to get involved in developing policies and governances that create equal opportunities for all.
- The fourth step, especially for leaders, is to foster a culture of respect and inclusion where all employees feel valued and heard. Encourage diversity in leadership teams to reflect the perspectives and experiences of all individuals. Importantly, make full use of mentorship and networking initiatives available in the industries we work in. Let us accelerate action by looking after each other.
What makes actioning these steps so important in 2025?
In some of the world’s more conservative societies and following the recent geopolitical tensions and world order shifts, there’s been something of a backlash against the values represented in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) organisational frameworks.
Supporting women and other marginalised and vulnerable communities is seen as being overly “woke” in some circles. When the focus is on implementing repressive policies and building economic and security supremacy, DEI initiatives are often undermined.
With many international funds being redirected away from gender and social inclusion projects to what are perceived as more profitable ventures, it is becoming more important for responsible leaders to counteract the potential negative impacts.
By addressing these challenges, societies can continue to unlock the full potential of men and women alike, leading to a more equitable and prosperous future for all.
The more we understand, accommodate and support each other, the faster we will all progress.
•About the author: Edith Jiya is MD, Old Mutual Retail Mass Market.
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.