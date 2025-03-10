Old Mutual calls for intentional steps towards gender equality

There is always much to celebrate on International Women’s Day on March 8 — from the rise of many remarkable women in our industry to the meaningful contributions that institutions and corporates such as ours are making to women’s rights in Africa.

As Mutualites we can take great pride in belonging to a truly enlightened organisation — one that champions equal opportunities, endorses gender equity and invests in developing and supporting its women leaders across the continent. Old Mutual launched UnleashHer in 2021, a six- to eight-month women in leadership programme aimed at enabling women in the organisation.

Women leaders can develop and equip themselves with confidence by acquiring skills to accomplish positions at higher levels. To date, 176 women have attended the transformation programme in efforts to role-model inclusive leadership.

Many studies have shown that economically empowered women help strengthen their families and communities. They also help make the world better, fairer and more just. In short, gender equality is a fundamental driver of social and economic progress.

Yes, there are many inspiring stories to be told and enjoyed, but this year the theme of International Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action”, also serves as a reminder to all of us at Old Mutual and beyond that this is no time for complacency. To safeguard and speed up our society’s progress towards women’s equality, we need to identify and take a series of deliberate, intentional steps.

Being intentional means making choices that clearly reflect what matters. It helps us build a strong, positive mindset and increase our focus and commitment.

What do intentional steps look like?