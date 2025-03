The EAF-Nansen Programme marks 50 years of advanced sustainable fisheries

Linking science to action

The Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries, which the programme champions, has been instrumental in shifting fisheries management from a species-specific focus to an approach that considers ecological, human and socioeconomic factors. The FAO recognises this approach as the leading framework for achieving sustainable fisheries, and as crucial in meeting the targets set out under Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14): Life Below Water.

“A healthy and productive ocean is vital to ensure aquatic foods contribute further to food security and nutrition efforts. But with 600 million people worldwide relying on the sector for their livelihoods, their own sustainability is critical when discussing fisheries management objectives. This balance allows us to manage resources effectively, safeguarding them and the communities that depend on them,” says Manuel Barange, FAO assistant director-general and director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture division. “This is precisely the mission of the EAF-Nansen Programme: Bringing science into action to secure sustainable fisheries for future generations.”

Tackling future challenges

Since its inception, there have been six phases of the programme, each expanding its scope and goals to address emerging challenges and shifting needs in partner countries. In the 1970s, it conducted exploratory surveys to identify new fish resources in the Indian Ocean. By the 1980s and 1990s, the programme had broadened its efforts, mapping and monitoring the key resources within partner countries and expanding surveys to Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In the 2010s and 2020s, its research focus expanded to tackle the rising pressures of overfishing, pollution and climate change.

The research vessel sailed 675,000 nautical miles from 1993 to 2023 and carried out 422 surveys, generating data and information that have informed more than 100 scientific publications.

Despite the programme’s successes, significant challenges remain, including the impact of climate change, marine pollution, biodiversity loss, and unsustainable practices, which continue to threaten ocean sustainability. Because of the urgent need to address these issues, the EAF-Nansen Programme will continue to play a crucial role in ensuring that fisheries can provide food and livelihoods for millions of people.

This 50th anniversary event follows the Honiara Summit on sustainable ocean governance held in Solomon Islands, where global leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving SDG 14.

This article was sponsored by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN.