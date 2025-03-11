The EAF-Nansen Programme marks 50 years of advanced sustainable fisheries
The programme has helped 58 countries manage their fisheries sustainably, bridging science and policy to enhance food and nutrition security
The Port of Durban hosted a milestone event on February 27, celebrating the 50th anniversary of a fisheries research and management programme that has bolstered food and nutrition security in Africa, Asia, and Latin America through sustainable fisheries management.
Representatives from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment (DFFE), the Royal Norwegian Embassy in SA, local fisheries experts, and students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal celebrated the EAF-Nansen Programme’s role in supporting partner countries with research and capacity development in an event aboard its research vessel.
Guests received a guided tour of the vessel by the captain, crew and scientists, gaining insights into key areas of marine science, including fisheries acoustics, oceanography, and bottom habitat mapping.
A long-running fisheries initiative
Launched in 1975, the EAF-Nansen Programme is a partnership between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and Norway, and is one of the longest-running fisheries development initiatives in the world. It is named after the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries (EAF) and the Norwegian explorer, scientist and humanitarian Dr Fridtjof Nansen.
The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research. Over the past five decades, it has partnered with 58 countries, providing them with the data, tools and technical expertise to manage their fisheries sustainably. By strengthening national and institutional capacity, the programme has played an important role in enhancing food and nutrition security.
Central to this is the Dr Fridtjof Nansen, a cutting-edge research vessel that serves as a floating laboratory and platform for collaboration. Equipped with modern technology, it has conducted scientific surveys across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, gathering crucial data on fish stocks, ocean health, and climate change impacts.
Research carried out on the vessel not only advances marine science, but also informs evidence-based policy decisions, helping governments establish effective fisheries management strategies that balance conservation with sustainable use. By bridging the gap between science and policy, the programme continues to drive transformative change in global ocean governance.
Norway’s Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust recognised the positive impact of the partnership between FAO and Norway. “The EAF-Nansen Programme has always been at the forefront of advancing the scientific knowledge needed to sustainably manage marine ecosystems. Norway is immensely proud of this long-standing partnership, which continues to drive innovative research and responsible ocean governance.”
Linking science to action
The Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries, which the programme champions, has been instrumental in shifting fisheries management from a species-specific focus to an approach that considers ecological, human and socioeconomic factors. The FAO recognises this approach as the leading framework for achieving sustainable fisheries, and as crucial in meeting the targets set out under Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14): Life Below Water.
“A healthy and productive ocean is vital to ensure aquatic foods contribute further to food security and nutrition efforts. But with 600 million people worldwide relying on the sector for their livelihoods, their own sustainability is critical when discussing fisheries management objectives. This balance allows us to manage resources effectively, safeguarding them and the communities that depend on them,” says Manuel Barange, FAO assistant director-general and director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture division. “This is precisely the mission of the EAF-Nansen Programme: Bringing science into action to secure sustainable fisheries for future generations.”
Tackling future challenges
Since its inception, there have been six phases of the programme, each expanding its scope and goals to address emerging challenges and shifting needs in partner countries. In the 1970s, it conducted exploratory surveys to identify new fish resources in the Indian Ocean. By the 1980s and 1990s, the programme had broadened its efforts, mapping and monitoring the key resources within partner countries and expanding surveys to Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In the 2010s and 2020s, its research focus expanded to tackle the rising pressures of overfishing, pollution and climate change.
The research vessel sailed 675,000 nautical miles from 1993 to 2023 and carried out 422 surveys, generating data and information that have informed more than 100 scientific publications.
Despite the programme’s successes, significant challenges remain, including the impact of climate change, marine pollution, biodiversity loss, and unsustainable practices, which continue to threaten ocean sustainability. Because of the urgent need to address these issues, the EAF-Nansen Programme will continue to play a crucial role in ensuring that fisheries can provide food and livelihoods for millions of people.
This 50th anniversary event follows the Honiara Summit on sustainable ocean governance held in Solomon Islands, where global leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving SDG 14.
This article was sponsored by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN.