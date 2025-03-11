The EAF-Nansen Programme marks 50 years of advanced sustainable fisheries

A long-running fisheries initiative

Launched in 1975, the EAF-Nansen Programme is a partnership between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and Norway, and is one of the longest-running fisheries development initiatives in the world. It is named after the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries (EAF) and the Norwegian explorer, scientist and humanitarian Dr Fridtjof Nansen.

The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research. Over the past five decades, it has partnered with 58 countries, providing them with the data, tools and technical expertise to manage their fisheries sustainably. By strengthening national and institutional capacity, the programme has played an important role in enhancing food and nutrition security.

Central to this is the Dr Fridtjof Nansen, a cutting-edge research vessel that serves as a floating laboratory and platform for collaboration. Equipped with modern technology, it has conducted scientific surveys across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, gathering crucial data on fish stocks, ocean health, and climate change impacts.

Research carried out on the vessel not only advances marine science, but also informs evidence-based policy decisions, helping governments establish effective fisheries management strategies that balance conservation with sustainable use. By bridging the gap between science and policy, the programme continues to drive transformative change in global ocean governance.

Norway’s Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust recognised the positive impact of the partnership between FAO and Norway. “The EAF-Nansen Programme has always been at the forefront of advancing the scientific knowledge needed to sustainably manage marine ecosystems. Norway is immensely proud of this long-standing partnership, which continues to drive innovative research and responsible ocean governance.”