Towards a corruption-free future: insights from the G20 ACWG
The G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group action plan focuses on transparency, accountability and collaboration to combat corruption on a global scale
The G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) is important in the global fight against corruption, addressing issues that transcend borders and impact nations worldwide.
With SA holding the G20 presidency for 2025, the ACWG has emerged as a vital platform for collaboration among member states to strengthen international anti-corruption efforts.
Established in 2010 in response to the increasing complexity of corruption and its detrimental effects on economies, governance and public trust, the ACWG is guided by the St. Petersburg Strategic Framework. This framework allows the ACWG to develop action plans focused on practical contributions to combat corruption.
The 2025-2027 ACWG action plan outlines a comprehensive approach to anti-corruption measures, emphasising transparency, accountability and co-operation among diverse stakeholders.
The inaugural G20 ACWG Technical Meeting under SA’s presidency, held in Cape Town from March 3 to 5, paved the way for the second Technical Meeting in Brazil in June, as well as the the third and final Technical Meeting in Mpumalanga in October.
It provided member states an important opportunity to establish the agenda and lay the groundwork for future discussions, encouraging dialogue and collaboration to enhance anti-corruption strategies.
During this meeting, participants focused on several key priorities:
- Strengthening public sector integrity: A primary objective is to promote transparency and accountability within public institutions. By sharing best practices and developing standards of conduct for civil servants, member states aim to enhance ethical governance and restore public trust.
- Increasing asset recovery efficiency: The ACWG will address the challenges of recovering stolen assets, which is necessary for combatting corruption. The UN Convention Against Corruption underscores the importance of returning these assets.
- Inclusive participation: Recognising that combatting corruption requires a multi-stakeholder approach, the ACWG seeks to enhance participation from public and private sectors, civil society, academia and youth. Engaging diverse groups fosters a comprehensive understanding of corruption's societal impact and encourages collective action.
- Whistle-blower protection: Protecting whistle-blowers is critical in the fight against corruption. The ACWG will explore measures to strengthen legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms that safeguard individuals who report corrupt practices.
These priorities will serve as the foundation for discussions to be held in preparation for the G20 ACWG Ministerial Meeting in Mpumalanga in October. This event is particularly significant as it will bring together G20 leaders and ministers to reaffirm their global commitment to combatting corruption.
“As co-chair of the ACWG, SA is using its presidency to emphasise the need for harmonising national laws with international standards, enhancing transparency, and building robust legislation to restore public confidence in our justice systems,” says Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, SA’s minister of public service & administration.
“Open communication about our progress is key, as combatting corruption is not just a legal challenge but also a fight for public trust. By keeping citizens informed, we reinforce that corruption has no place in our societies and that integrity must be the foundation of governance worldwide.”
As the host nation, SA is uniquely positioned to leverage its G20 presidency to tackle local and international corruption challenges. The ACWG’s focus on promoting good governance aligns with SA’s commitment to enhancing democracy, human rights and the rule of law.
South Africans must be informed and engaged in these discussions, as the government aims to strengthen public trust and create an environment conducive to sustainable development. By nurturing transparency and accountability, the South African government reinforces the message that corruption has no place in society.
The ACWG aims to create a more equitable and sustainable world through collective action and a commitment to integrity. SA’s leadership in these discussions will advance the country’s anti-corruption efforts and contribute significantly to the global fight against this pervasive issue.
For more information about G20 SA 2025, visit g20.org.
This article was sponsored by the department of public service & administration.