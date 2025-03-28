News

Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and brother

28 March 2025 - 08:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ahban Pillay appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court after allegedly fatally stabbing his mother and brother.
Ahban Pillay appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court after allegedly fatally stabbing his mother and brother.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The case against Ahban Pillay, 38, who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother and brother on March 12 in Ferndale, Randburg was postponed to April 3 for a possible bail hearing. 

Pillay briefly appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, but his matter was postponed for consultation with his lawyer. 

He allegedly committed the crimes while he was out on bail for an attempted murder which occurred in June 2022 when he allegedly shot his victim with an air rifle in Buccleuch, Sandton. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said during the 2022 incident, Pillay's victim alleged he entered the complex in Buccleuch and asked Pillay to bring him a lighter to smoke.

“The accused walked out out the unit carrying an air rifle and started swearing at him. He then shot him once and kicked him,” Masondo said.

Pillay also allegedly threatened to kill the complainant.

According to the charge sheet, which TimesLIVE has seen, Pillay allegedly stabbed his mother and his brother.

Police were alerted after screams were heard in a unit at a complex in Ferndale.

Masondo said when police arrived at the unit, they found a man holding a big knife. 

“He dropped it when he saw them [police]. Police found two bodies, male and female, with many stab wounds,” he said.

Pillay allegedly confirmed to police that the bodies were his mother and brother. 

The court heard Pillay had previously applied for a legal aid lawyer, who he secured on Thursday, and intends to make a bail application. 

Prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor told the court there was an element of gender-based violence in the matter. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three church robbery suspects in court after shoot-out with police

Bonga Neli’s Fernando Pinis, Joao Cata and Antonio Moyanga appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday to face charges of murder ...
News
1 day ago

Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison

Report reveals purchases were made with cash-in-transit heist money.
News
2 days ago

Courts serve long jail time in two domestic violence cases, including on parolee

"The successful prosecution of the cases provides some justice and closure to the victims and their families and removes violent criminals from our ...
News
2 days ago

Court finds mom who killed baby is not 'a monster lacking in humanity'

Jailed mother succeeds in getting her life sentence overturned, will go free in less than 10 years
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. EFF's Adriaan Snyman accuses Durban swimming coach of racism South Africa
  5. No action against KZN municipal staff with laptops linked to R35m theft Politics

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 28 March 2025
Six dead as submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt | Reuters