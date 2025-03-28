The case against Ahban Pillay, 38, who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother and brother on March 12 in Ferndale, Randburg was postponed to April 3 for a possible bail hearing.
Pillay briefly appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, but his matter was postponed for consultation with his lawyer.
He allegedly committed the crimes while he was out on bail for an attempted murder which occurred in June 2022 when he allegedly shot his victim with an air rifle in Buccleuch, Sandton.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said during the 2022 incident, Pillay's victim alleged he entered the complex in Buccleuch and asked Pillay to bring him a lighter to smoke.
“The accused walked out out the unit carrying an air rifle and started swearing at him. He then shot him once and kicked him,” Masondo said.
Pillay also allegedly threatened to kill the complainant.
According to the charge sheet, which TimesLIVE has seen, Pillay allegedly stabbed his mother and his brother.
Police were alerted after screams were heard in a unit at a complex in Ferndale.
Masondo said when police arrived at the unit, they found a man holding a big knife.
“He dropped it when he saw them [police]. Police found two bodies, male and female, with many stab wounds,” he said.
Pillay allegedly confirmed to police that the bodies were his mother and brother.
The court heard Pillay had previously applied for a legal aid lawyer, who he secured on Thursday, and intends to make a bail application.
Prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor told the court there was an element of gender-based violence in the matter.
TimesLIVE
Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and brother
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
