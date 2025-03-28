Solve housing backlog with smarter human settlements, says new book

South Africa’s traditional approach to development is leaving millions stuck in informal settlements with little access to basic services.

In a new book titled Transformative Innovation for Human Settlements — A South African Context, leading South African researchers and experts argue that the old way of doing things — building large-scale housing projects on the outskirts of cities — only pushes people further from jobs and opportunities.

“We need smarter, more sustainable solutions,” said one of the authors, Dr Tshepang Mosiea, chief director for innovation for inclusive development at the department of science, technology and innovation.

Another author, associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Built Environment and Development Studies, Prof Sithembiso Myeni, said among the biggest challenges were securing well-located land, cutting through government red tape and keeping up with rapid urban expansion.

“The government has long promised housing for all, yet the backlog continues to grow. With cities expanding at a record pace, infrastructure is stretched thin, leaving many people without reliable electricity, clean water or proper sanitation.

“To solve this crisis, South Africa must embrace science, technology and innovation. This means using new construction techniques, better materials and modern planning strategies to create smart, sustainable housing.

“Other countries have already made progress by incorporating technology into housing development. 3D-printed homes, modular construction, and green energy solutions have helped create affordable, eco-friendly housing in record time. South Africa must follow suit,” he said.

The book, edited by Myeni, Mosiea and mixed-methods research expert Andrew Emmanuel Okem, calls for urgent action.

“The government has acknowledged the need for innovation, with new policies focusing on smarter human settlements. But without urgent action, millions will remain trapped in poor living conditions.

“If change doesn’t come soon, the housing crisis will only get worse, leaving even more people behind,” said Myeni.

The book is due to be launched on April 4 at Knowledge Commons at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE