News

WATCH | Where is my vote?: Bonginkosi Khanyile takes long walk from Pretoria to ConCourt

MK Party members showed up in large numbers in the rain

01 April 2025 - 19:05 By Mukovhe Mulidzwi and Thabo Tshabalala
MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile walked for two days from Pretoria to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg to hand over a memorandum of demands. 

He says the walk is to protest the 2024 election results, claiming they were rigged and the MK Party deserved more votes. In their memorandum of the demands, the party wants the 2024 national and provincial elections to be nullified, claiming the DA is not the second-biggest party in the country. 

The MK Party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, shocked many by finishing third in the elections — just months after being formed.

Many MK Party members showed up in large numbers in the rain to support what they call the 'Where is My Vote' walk. 

