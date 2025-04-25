SA’s organic and natural products sector primed for global growth
From local startups to international successes, Standard Bank supports SMEs as they capitalise on the rising demand for environmentally and socially responsible goods
The rapidly expanding organic and natural products industry in SA presents significant growth opportunities for local entrepreneurs and businesses. With SA’s organic food and beverage market projected to grow at 13.25% between 2024 and 2029, the sector represents a promising avenue for business development, job creation and export diversification.
“The organic and natural products industry is no longer just a niche market — it’s becoming a substantial economic driver with tremendous growth potential,” says Qaanitah Dollie, head of Provincial Enterprise Banking at Standard Bank.
“We’re seeing local entrepreneurs successfully building businesses that not only respond to changing consumer preferences but also create sustainable supply chains that benefit entire communities. To ensure that we show up at key moments in the growth journey of businesses in this area, Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking boasts human-led but digitally enabled relationship manager capabilities, digital and digitised banking, a targeted suite of offerings for business, entrenching us as more than a bank.”
The natural and organic sector in SA is now valued at about R1bn annually and continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritise health, sustainability and locally produced goods. International export opportunities, particularly to the American and Chinese markets, further enhance the sector’s growth prospects.
“What makes this sector particularly exciting from a banking perspective is the diversity of business models emerging,” says Dollie. From farm-to-table organic food producers to innovative natural cosmetics manufacturers, these businesses are creating new value chains while addressing growing consumer demand for products that are both environmentally and socially responsible.
Standard Bank has been actively supporting businesses across the organic products spectrum, including companies such as:
- Haylur Organics, which specialises in premium organic skincare;
- The Nuttery, offering ethically sourced natural snacks;
- Xenith Afrixher, promoting indigenous African beauty ingredients; and
- French Confectionery, which focuses on organic baked goods.
Akhona Mdawe, founder of Xenith Afrixher, a brand dedicated to sustainable innovation and reproductive health, says: “The organic products sector requires specialised knowledge and often different financing approaches compared to conventional businesses. Having a financial partner that understands the unique challenges and opportunities in this space has been crucial to our growth journey.”
Research indicates that South African organic products have particular advantages in international markets due to the country’s biodiversity, growing seasons that complement northern hemisphere markets, and increasing reputation for quality standards.
Standard Bank continues to be committed to supporting sustainable business practices and helping South African SMEs access both domestic and international markets: “We see our role as going beyond traditional banking services,” says Dollie. “We’re helping to build an ecosystem where businesses can start, manage and grow. This sector represents not just economic opportunity but also aligns with global sustainability goals — making it vital for SA’s future economic landscape.”
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.