IN PICS | R400m of fake branded goods seized in depot raid

27 May 2025 - 20:28 By TIMESLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal police confiscated R400m worth of fake branded goods at freight depot at Edwin Swales Drive in the south of Durban on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a routine cargo profiling led to the discovery of two containers which contained counterfeit designer clothes, jewellery and kitchenware.

These include bags of fake Gucci, Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Karl Lagerfield shoes as well Le Creuse kitchen ware.

Both containers were fraudulently declared to be carrying furniture.

Netshiunda said preliminary investigations found the containers entered the country from an Asian country and the cargo was destined for Alberton and central Johannesburg in Gauteng.

Investigations are under way to uncover possible suspects responsible for importing the counterfeit goods into the country.

TimesLIVE

