WATCH | Miss Teen International celebrated by fans at OR Tambo

Newly crowned Miss Teen Model International, Pearl Mathebula, was celebrated upon her arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, just before the Proteas arrived.

Arriving at the airport, the 17-year-old said her win was an overwhelming moment because she was the only black person in the competition.

“I was doubting myself, thinking they wouldn't pick me because I'm black and I don't speak Spanish but the fact that I made my country proud was a special moment,” she said

The airport was quiet for most of the day but was soon transformed into a hive of activity when Mathebula arrived just before the world Test cricket champions. .

Polokwane mayor John Mpe and Pearl's mother, known as Tholapi, celebrated along with the Proteas and the young beauty queen.

The Miss Teen Model International winner was presented with a bouquet of flowers as she was escorted into the crowd.

“We want to thank the organisers, Miss Teen South Africa, for giving her the opportunity because it’s only through you that we were able to see Pearl's talent,” said Mpe.