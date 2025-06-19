WATCH | Miss Teen International celebrated by fans at OR Tambo
Limpopo-born beauty dazzled the judges in Lima, Peru, to take the title
Newly crowned Miss Teen Model International, Pearl Mathebula, was celebrated upon her arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, just before the Proteas arrived.
Arriving at the airport, the 17-year-old said her win was an overwhelming moment because she was the only black person in the competition.
“I was doubting myself, thinking they wouldn't pick me because I'm black and I don't speak Spanish but the fact that I made my country proud was a special moment,” she said
The airport was quiet for most of the day but was soon transformed into a hive of activity when Mathebula arrived just before the world Test cricket champions. .
Polokwane mayor John Mpe and Pearl's mother, known as Tholapi, celebrated along with the Proteas and the young beauty queen.
The Miss Teen Model International winner was presented with a bouquet of flowers as she was escorted into the crowd.
“We want to thank the organisers, Miss Teen South Africa, for giving her the opportunity because it’s only through you that we were able to see Pearl's talent,” said Mpe.
South Africans waiting to welcome World Test Champions, the Proteas came across a Beauty Queen and celebrated her.— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 18, 2025
The lady, Pearl Mathebula emerged as the 2025 Miss Teen Model International in Peru 🇵🇪. pic.twitter.com/nMHXZ23MYr
The Limpopo-born beauty, who holds the title of Miss Teen SA, dazzled judges in Lima, Peru, on June 15 at a glitzy ceremony that saw contestants from across the globe competing for the coveted crown.
“Representing South Africa and Limpopo on this international stage has been a dream come true,” Pearl said during her acceptance speech, “I look forward to using the platform to inspire other young women in our country to pursue their ambitions with courage and kindness.”
She is the first South African to win Miss Teen Model International.
TimesLIVE
𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢'𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘— Limpopo Chronicle (@LimChronicle) June 18, 2025
The Mayor of Polokwane, John Mpe, formed part of the delegation to welcome the newly crowned Miss Teen Model International, Pearl Mathebula [17] from Kotishing, Limpopo at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Mathebula, who is a grade… pic.twitter.com/h7513XLSt6