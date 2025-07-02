News

SA to look to African resources to boost sector, says Mantashe

An opportunity emerged for acquiring exploration blocks in South Sudan

02 July 2025 - 19:14
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe told parliament on Wednesday that his department was focused on leveraging the strategic strengths of the local and continental resources sector to weather the world’s current geopolitical and trade tensions...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | A charter not honoured in its hometown Opinion
  2. Gwede Mantashe’s tweaks to minerals bill ‘not enough’ Business
  3. Higher education minister keeps up stonewalling on 'SETA panel' Politics
  4. Nkabane's 'tangled web' threatens to trap her News
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Cold showers and the Great Geyser Mutiny Lifestyle
  6. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  3. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  4. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS