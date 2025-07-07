News

Free State health department urges parents to vaccinate children amid measles surge

07 July 2025 - 17:06
The Free State health department has urged parents to vaccinate their children for measles.
The Free State health department has stressed the importance of vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.

Last week the department confirmed a measles outbreak in the Lejweleputswa district, with the hardest-hit areas Nala (Bothaville), Masilonyana, Matjhabeng and Tswelopele.

Health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the public should act swiftly to protect children from the highly contagious disease as most of the affected people are children aged between five and nine.

“We urge parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles. The measles vaccine is safe and effective and is the best way to protect your child and the community from this disease.”

So far, the department has recorded 64 confirmed cases:

  • 12 in Nala
  • 9 in Masilonyana
  • 38 in Matjhabeng
  • 5 in Tswelopele

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious health complications. It is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of the symptoms associated with measles. If your child exhibits any symptoms, take them to your nearest healthcare facility immediately,” said Mvambi.

Symptoms include a runny nose, a red rash, feeling tired, coughing, fever and conjunctivitis (red eyes).

He also urged parents and guardians to share information with each other.

“Your health and the health of our community are our priorities. Together we can prevent the spread of measles and protect our children.”

The outbreak in the Free State is part of a wider concern. From epidemiological week 1 to week 18 of 2025, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 182 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in South Africa, with 42 in the Free State and 104 in Gauteng.

In the same period, 280 rubella cases were reported, with 107 in the North West.

According to the NICD, while most cases affected children aged one to 15, there has been a notable increase in infections among people aged 15 to 49.

“Measles and rubella affected mostly children aged one to 15, with an increase in cases in the age group 15 to 49 in the fever rash surveillance used to monitor measles and rubella virus circulation,” said the NICD.

Health authorities urged communities to be alert, take preventive measures and prioritise vaccinations to curb the spread.

