PrimeXBT’s ‘Trade as VIP’ promo offers South Africans almost 70% off trading fees
For a limited time only, newly registered traders will have access to reduced fees, tighter spreads, and exclusive platform benefits
PrimeXBT, a leading multi-asset broker regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has launched its latest promotion, “Trade as VIP”, granting all newly registered users in SA instant access to VIP 2 status for 30 days.
As part of the platform’s tiered system, VIP levels reward traders with reduced fees, tighter spreads, and exclusive platform benefits. For a limited time, new users can experience these professional-grade conditions from the moment they join, without needing to meet any trading volume thresholds.
Launched in July and running until August 31 2025, the promotion is designed to remove entry barriers for new traders by automatically upgrading every new account to VIP 2.
On the Crypto Futures platform, this unlocks an almost 70% reduction in taker fees, dropping from the standard 0.045% to just 0.015%.
In the coming weeks, VIP 2 users will also benefit from up to 30% discounts on spreads across forex and CFDs (contracts for difference) on stocks, commodities, indices, and crypto on PXTrader.
In addition to improved trading conditions, VIP 2 status also provides priority customer support, instant withdrawals, and higher withdrawal limits, enhancing the overall trading experience across both platforms.
From day one, we’re empowering users to start stronger, trade smarter, and build early momentum, combining cost-efficiency with a professional-grade experience designed to help them succeedSihle Tuta, head of PrimeXBT SA on the broker's new ‘Trade as VIP’ promotion
Sihle Tuta, head of PrimeXBT SA, says the promotion is particularly relevant for local traders navigating cost constraints and seeking fair access to high-performance platforms.
“The ‘Trade as VIP’ promotion delivers real value by giving SA traders access to some of the best trading conditions in the industry. From day one, we’re empowering users to start stronger, trade smarter, and build early momentum, combining cost-efficiency with a professional-grade experience designed to help them succeed,” he says.
PrimeXBT ranks among the lowest-cost options on the market, outperforming major platforms in fee efficiency. For example, a $1,000,000 bitcoin trade under VIP 2 would generate $300 in savings compared to standard fees. These savings scale significantly with volume, helping both casual and active traders reduce trading costs without compromising execution quality.
With meaningful savings and access to top-tier tools and conditions, PrimeXBT is lowering the cost of entry while raising the standard of what new traders can expect. The ‘Trade as VIP’ promotion reinforces the broker’s ongoing commitment to making high-performance trading more accessible, empowering, and competitive for all, especially in emerging markets like SA.
This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.
The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website.
PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider in SA with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (Pty) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.