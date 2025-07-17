PrimeXBT’s ‘Trade as VIP’ promo offers South Africans almost 70% off trading fees

PrimeXBT, a leading multi-asset broker regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has launched its latest promotion, “Trade as VIP”, granting all newly registered users in SA instant access to VIP 2 status for 30 days.

As part of the platform’s tiered system, VIP levels reward traders with reduced fees, tighter spreads, and exclusive platform benefits. For a limited time, new users can experience these professional-grade conditions from the moment they join, without needing to meet any trading volume thresholds.

Launched in July and running until August 31 2025, the promotion is designed to remove entry barriers for new traders by automatically upgrading every new account to VIP 2.

On the Crypto Futures platform, this unlocks an almost 70% reduction in taker fees, dropping from the standard 0.045% to just 0.015%.

In the coming weeks, VIP 2 users will also benefit from up to 30% discounts on spreads across forex and CFDs (contracts for difference) on stocks, commodities, indices, and crypto on PXTrader.

In addition to improved trading conditions, VIP 2 status also provides priority customer support, instant withdrawals, and higher withdrawal limits, enhancing the overall trading experience across both platforms.