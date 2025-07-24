Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double

As Bolt and Uber drivers continue their protest against what they call “exploitive pricing”, it is not only the companies which are feeling the heat — passengers across Johannesburg say they have been left stranded, overcharged and desperate for alternatives.

Drivers across both platforms have taken a stand, either going offline or increasing their prices drastically in protest against the commissions taken by Uber and Bolt and the seemingly unending discounts offered to passengers at the expense of the drivers' pockets.

A Bolt driver, who gave only his first name, Sifiso, said while the current price hikes may look like a win for drivers, they are already proving to be just as damaging.

“Right now, we are charging double, if your trip used to cost R50, expect to pay R100,” Sifiso said. “The problem is people are no longer requesting rides unless they are desperate, like someone coming from the airport at night. During the day, it's dry. No-one is booking.”

For Sifiso, this strike is about more than just money, it's about survival in an industry that no longer feels sustainable.

“If Uber and Bolt don't come to their senses and fix this, this will be their downfall. Drivers are ready to jump ship if a better platform comes that treats us fairly.”

But while drivers wait for a response from the companies, passengers are the ones paying the price.

In Diepkloof, Soweto, some community members who usually rely on e-hailing services from Diepkloof Square to get home with their groceries say they are being forced to make tough choices.

“Me, I'd rather call those boys who chill by the corner and pay them to push my trolley or help me with my bags than pay R100 to just come right here,” said Gogo Mapula, 68. “These Bolt prices are not for us any more. I'm a pensioner. I can't be paying R100 for a ride I used to take for R40.”

Others echoed her frustration, saying they feel punished for simply needing transport.

“The same trip I took last week for R65 was R130 today. That's my airtime, bread and eggs gone,” said a young mother outside Diepkloof Square. “And the sad part is there is no-one to complain to, it's either you pay or you walk.”

Meanwhile, riders and drivers alike remain in limbo, with Bolt and Uber yet to release any concrete plans to address the ongoing pricing dispute.

A recent TimesLIVE article also revealed that e-hailing drivers are operating under constant fear of attacks from minibus taxi drivers, adding another layer of danger to an already unstable job.