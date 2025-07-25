G20 SA 2025: a defining moment for the nation and the continent
SA’s G20 presidency places the country, and by extension Africa, at the centre of the global dialogue on pressing financial, political and social issues
Having assumed the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), the globe’s premier forum for economic co-operation, SA is preparing to welcome the world in 2025.
Representing more than 85% of global GDP, over 75% of world trade, and two-thirds of the planet’s population, the G20 convenes the most powerful economies to address pressing global financial, political and social challenges.
Already underway, G20 SA 2025 will culminate in the G20 Leader’s Summit hosted by SA in November in Johannesburg. This summit is set to be a moment of national pride and continental significance. It’s a milestone that places SA, and by extension Africa, at the centre of global dialogue on economic growth, sustainable development, climate resilience, digital transformation, and multilateral co-operation.
In the words of deputy president Paul Mashatile, SA’s goal is to promote mutually beneficial economic growth, create jobs and advance sustainable development for its G20 partner nations.
G20 members
The G20 comprises two regional unions — the African Union and European Union — and 19 countries. These include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Korea, Saudi Arabia, SA, Turkey, the UK and the US.
As the only African founding member of the G20, SA’s presidency could not be more timely or symbolic. At a time when the world is redefining recovery and resilience in the wake of geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and climate disasters, SA brings a grounded, inclusive voice to the table, one that reflects the aspirations of the Global South and the urgent developmental needs of the African continent.
The G20 members’ ability to respond collectively to mounting challenges facing the multilateral system will determine both the speed of global recovery and the future of sustainable development.
Under the banner of “inclusive growth for a just world”, SA’s leadership is expected to spotlight issues such as financing for sustainable infrastructure, the global energy transition, youth employment, food security, digital inclusion, and equitable access to global markets. These are not only global concerns, but they are also everyday realities for millions across Africa.
The G20 Leader’s Summit will attract heads of state, finance ministers, central bank governors, and global institutions like the UN, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund. Beyond political leadership, the G20 also engages civil society, youth, women, labour, business, and think tanks through structured engagement groups — offering platforms for a wider range of voices to shape global policy.
The G20 presidency is a powerful opportunity for SA to place Africa’s priorities at the heart of global decision-making. We are committed to driving an inclusive agenda that ensures no country, and no person, is left behindPresident Cyril Ramaphosa
Johannesburg, as host city, will become a strategic hub of diplomacy, business exchange, and cultural showcase. While the summit itself is a high-level, closed-door affair, South Africans can expect a wave of public engagement, community-driven programmes, investment conversations, and national pride as the event draws near.
“The G20 presidency is a powerful opportunity for SA to place Africa’s priorities at the heart of global decision-making. We are committed to driving an inclusive agenda that ensures no country, and no person, is left behind,” says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
For the South African government, this is more than ceremonial. It is an opportunity for G20 members to transform commitments into lasting action. Key issues remain a challenge in the country and on the continent, and there is a call for greater accountability to drive tangible progress in the global pursuit of gender equality
SA’s G20 presidency is also an opportunity to elevate African perspectives, strengthen international alliances, and advance sustainable development goals. It is a chance to reinforce SA’s commitment to multilateralism and global co-operation at a time when unity is more important than ever.
As preparations intensify in the coming months, all eyes will be on SA not just as a host, but as a bridge between developed and developing economies. The 2025 G20 Leader’s Summit is more than just a gathering of nations. It is a moment for SA to lead with purpose, to shape global consensus, and to drive transformation that begins on the continent but resonates across the globe.
For updates, visit the G20 SA 2025 website. Follow the hashtag #G20SouthAfrica2025 on social media for news, opportunities, and ways to engage.
This article was sponsored by G20 SA.