G20 SA 2025: a defining moment for the nation and the continent

Having assumed the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), the globe’s premier forum for economic co-operation, SA is preparing to welcome the world in 2025.

Representing more than 85% of global GDP, over 75% of world trade, and two-thirds of the planet’s population, the G20 convenes the most powerful economies to address pressing global financial, political and social challenges.

Already underway, G20 SA 2025 will culminate in the G20 Leader’s Summit hosted by SA in November in Johannesburg. This summit is set to be a moment of national pride and continental significance. It’s a milestone that places SA, and by extension Africa, at the centre of global dialogue on economic growth, sustainable development, climate resilience, digital transformation, and multilateral co-operation.

In the words of deputy president Paul Mashatile, SA’s goal is to promote mutually beneficial economic growth, create jobs and advance sustainable development for its G20 partner nations.