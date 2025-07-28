Standard Bank puts big money behind female entrepreneurs and leaders
The financial institution's Business and Commercial Banking division returns to sponsor the Women in Business Award with a R500,000 grand prize
28 July 2025 - 13:55
For the second year running, Standard Bank joins forces with the South African Future Trust to honour SA’s top female entrepreneurs. This year’s Women in Business Award celebrates the extraordinary achievements of female entrepreneurs who demonstrate resilience, innovation, and leadership in driving SA’s economic growth...
