RFQ | Department of electricity & energy launches first phase of ITP Procurement Programme

The department of electricity & energy invites experienced and committed consortia to submit Request for Pre-Qualification (RFQ) responses for new electricity transmission infrastructure capacity under the first bid submission phase of the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) Procurement Programme (IPPP tender no: DEE/001/2025/26).

The department, in consultation with the National Transmission Company SA, has subsequently identified the transmission lines and associated substations, aligned to the Transmission Development Plan, that the private sector will design, finance, construct, operate and maintain under this programme.

The purpose of this RFQ stage is to identify and shortlist pre-qualified bidders with the necessary technical expertise, financial capacity and proven experience required to deliver transmission capacity at significant scale and within accelerated time frames.

Pre-qualified bidders (evaluated on the criteria set out in the RFQ) are afforded the opportunity to submit bid responses to the subsequent Request for Proposal.

Prior to accessing the RFQ — available for download online via the ITP Procurement Programme website — each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R150,000.

The required documentation fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer into this bank account:

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: GTAC-IPP

Account type: Current

Account number: 1068872608

Branch: Corporate Client Services, Johannesburg

Branch code: 198765

Swift code: NEDSZAJJ

NB: The prospective respondent company name must be used as the payment reference.

The last date to register for participation in this RFQ phase is approximately 20 days prior to the RFQ response submission date. The exact date will be communicated on the ITP Procurement Programme website.

Prospective respondents must follow the online registration process that is detailed in the RFQ and will also be communicated before the last day of registration.

The RFQ response submission date is September 23 2025.

RFQ responses must be delivered to:

IPP Office

Building 9

Byls Bridge Office Park

Corner Jean Avenue and Olievenhoutbosch Road

Centurion

Pretoria

Enquiries should be directed to the project officer via email: query@itp-projects.co.za.

This article was sponsored by the department of electricity & energy.