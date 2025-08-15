“A further problem is that the (execution) order facilitates the perpetuation of Ithala’s illegal operation as a deposit-taking institution. It emasculates the RA in his ability to deal with deposits. It has the effect of reducing the RA’s role to an oversight functionary without any power to deal with deposits,” Nkosi said.
Repayment administrator must be given back access to Ithala accounts, judges rule
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ithala had been the author of its own misfortunes in continuing to operate as a bank, taking deposits and co-mingling them in its accounts, three judges have ruled.
However, it had the option to continue operating its normal businesses if it co-operated with the repayment administrator (RA) appointed by the South African Reserve Bank Prudential Authority (PA).
“Perhaps the migration of the deposits to another bank would help Ithala’s cause,” KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Zaba Nkosi, writing on behalf of judge Garth Harrison and acting judge David Saks, said in a ruling handed down on Friday.
Ithala held an exemption from the PA which entitled it to take deposits, many of which were Sassa pensions, until December 2023, when it expired.
The PA alleged Ithala continued taking deposits until January when it appointed the RA, Johan Kruger, to take control and secure the deposits for repayment and redistribution.
There has been a flurry of litigation over his powers, including an application by the KwaZulu-Natal government seeking to review and set aside his appointment, and an application by Kruger to liquidate Ithala after it failed to repay more than R2.4bn it held in deposits on demand.
At the heart of the dispute which came before the full bench, sitting in the Durban high court last month, was an order granted in November last year by Pietermaritzburg high court judge Muzi Ncube, who ruled, effectively, Kruger had overstepped his powers by freezing all of Ithala’s bank accounts, not only those containing the deposits.
He ordered Absa Bank to immediately unfreeze the accounts.
In May this year, Ncube granted the PA and Kruger leave to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
This would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling.
However, Ncube, at Ithala’s behest, granted an (execution) order in terms of the Superior Courts Act that his ruling remain in force, notwithstanding the pending appeal.
It was this order the PA and Kruger sought to set aside.
Ithala opposed the application, arguing that if granted, it will be the end of Ithala.
It said it was not a “pyramid scheme” but a government-backed business and it needed access to its bank accounts to pay salaries, employee perks and rentals.
The PA and Kruger, however, argued Ncube was wrong in his main judgment and the granting of the execution order pending the appeal.
Kruger, it was argued, was acting in terms of the provisions of the Banks Act and Ncube, when granting the order, had failed to consider the “irreparable harm that would be suffered by depositors, creditors and the public interest” and the probability of a “run” on deposits.
Such an order could only be granted in exceptional circumstances, they argued.
“The court failed to appreciate it was common cause that Ithala had co-mingled its operational bank accounts relating to employees payroll, pensions, medical aid, disability insurance and the UIF and other operational expenses, and those accounts used for taking deposits,” the PA and Kruger submitted in papers before the court.
“The court had also impermissibly relied on a non-existent guarantee issued by the minister of finance and contended it would insulate depositors from a run on deposits.”
In his evaluation, Nkosi said the guarantee, or promise or undertaking, was not competent under the Public Finance Management Act.
