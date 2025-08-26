‘AI trustee’ still needs human guidance when it comes to retirement funds

While professionals across various fields scramble to get ahead of the disruptive power of artificial intelligence (AI), retirement and pension fund trustees have been advised that they won’t be replaced by an “AI trustee” any time soon.
However, AI will be used increasingly in the retirement fund sector globally, which will add to the obligations of fund managers and trustees to ensure governance and fiduciary standards are adhered to and that the information of members is protected.
These insights emerged from the 2025 Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (IRFA) Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday. The conference met to discuss various topical issues in the retirement fund sector, including investments in ESG and the two-pot system.
Speculation about the speed at which AI can learn tasks has professionals in various fields concerned, and experts at the conference were asked if they needed to worry about being replaced by an “AI trustee”.
Prof Dana Muir of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan said the risk that AI presented in retirement funds was to the security of client information if a fund manager or trustee did not have ironclad policies on the sharing of client information.
“If you believe that your AI is closed, that your data is protected, you still need to audit that. It’s part of your cybersecurity analysis. Think of it from a governance standpoint in that way, as LinkedIn,” she said.
In the US, Nuance Communications, a subsidiary of Microsoft, recently agreed to pay a settlement of $8.5m (R150m) in a class action case in which a data breach in 2023 reportedly affected the information of several health organisations and patients.
“The AI trustee is a tool. It’s not a legally liable decisionmaker. The human trustees still are. So, it’s not really much different from all of your other tools. It’s just a very smart tool.”
Serita Ramdhani, technology enablement lead for Ninety One, said Ninety One has used an Open-AI paid enterprise licence with a legal enterprise agreement that prevents its models from training on Ninety One’s data. However, this did not mean that OpenAI did not have sight of its data “to some extent”.
“What we’re encouraging and what we’re saying to all of our employees globally is that be mindful of what you’re prompting and asking for and what you’re sharing. We are taking a stance to say that no client-sensitive information, no market-sensitive information should be shared or uploaded into these tools. These are our own internal guardrails that we’ve put in place to secure our data,” said Ramdhani.
She said the concept of an “AI trustee” could take various forms, including a co-pilot agent, a Chat GPT-type model, but urged trustees to familiarise themselves with the various AI tools and their capabilities.
“There are various forms of building that. But first, you need to think about how you can be a tech-enabled trustee to be able to build such things. If you put yourself in the driver’s seat of your business, you can make those investment decisions better, but how do you enable yourself to do that first? So, all of these things are coming. Be mindful of the type of information you’re engaging with.”
Zeldeen Mulder, CEO of Insite and Agendaworx, urged trustees not to share sensitive user information with an AI model. While it is still up to the board to determine how AI ought to be used, it is best not to share sensitive user information with an AI, she added.
“You will pay for AI, no matter where you use it, to become your thought partner. AI is there to get you information much faster than you could get it for yourself, but it is just a thought partner. You get paid to be human, and this is what you bring to the table.
“When you talk to AI, it’s basically a conversation between you and someone who is absolutely junior and will make mistakes. If you want to get a really good response, you have to give it a persona, a little bit of a personality.”
She said every board will have to have clear AI policies. “Something very difficult is how fast AI is evolving. So you might now want to use a specific AI that’s closed source ... I think it needs to start with a policy from the trustees. It’s something that will evolve, and it’s not something that trustees will be able to look at on an annual basis.”
Nevertheless, she said, AI trustees are already being developed in the form of an agent model that can be prompted to have a specific personality, function independently without prompts from a human trustee, and will have access to general fund information.
‘AI trustee’ still needs human guidance when it comes to retirement funds
Trustees urged not to share sensitive user information with an AI model
Image: 123/RF
