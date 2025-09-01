Sanlam to host landmark ESG event ahead of G20 Summit

As SA prepares to host the G20 Summit for the first time on African soil in Johannesburg this November, Sanlam, in partnership with Business Day, will convene a pivotal event spotlighting Africa’s role in shaping global policy.

The Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report will be launched at an exclusive gathering in Johannesburg on October 7, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the continent and beyond.

This special edition of the Sanlam ESG Barometer marks a strategic evolution in the Barometer’s mission. Historically focused on ESG performance among JSE- and Kenyan-listed companies, the 2025 edition expands its scope to evaluate the real-world impact of B20 policy recommendations from the past three cycles (2022 to 2024). The report traces how these proposals transition from boardroom recommendations to G20 adoption and ultimately to tangible government action.

The event comes at a critical moment for SA and the continent. With the G20 Summit placing Africa at the heart of global decision-making, the B20 Summit — the official business engagement forum of the G20 — offers a unique opportunity to elevate African priorities such as financial inclusion, green industrialisation, infrastructure resilience, and long-term value creation.