Bitget launches first-ever RWA Index Perpetual Contract

To maintain fair pricing and risk management, the RWA Index Perpetual Contracts will be traded on a 5×24 schedule, closing on weekends and stock market holidays.

During closure periods, the market price will remain frozen to prevent liquidation. However, users may choose to add margin in anticipation of sharp market moves upon reopening.

Order cancellations will be allowed during these closures, while new orders will not be accepted. Funding fees will also pause during market closures, with settlement resuming on an hourly cycle when trading is active.

In terms of trading experience, RWA perpetual contracts share the same mechanics and liquidation process as existing crypto perpetual contracts, reducing the learning curve for users. To mitigate early-stage risks, Bitget will cap leverage at 10x, support only isolated margin mode, and apply open interest position limits across the platform.

“Bitget thrives on innovation that stems from the emerging cryptospace,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “With the world’s first RWA Index Perpetual Contract, we are slowly transitioning into a comprehensive ecosystem of all things finance. This product shows the platform’s advancement as compared to other players, as it enables traders with exposure to a modern and traditional range of asset classes, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi.”

At launch, Bitget’s index pricing draws from stock tokens issued on the xStocks platform, with plans to on-board additional trusted issuers in the near future. Support for a broader range of RWA perpetual contracts on Bitget Futures is also scheduled for later this quarter.

Bitget is regulated in SA under the entity Parsa Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, which is a registered Financial Services Provider (FSP number 52563).