A five-year-old grade R pupil from Ingweni Primary School in King Cetshwayo district, KwaZulu-Natal, died on Wednesday afternoon when a reversing truck drove over her after she was dropped off by school transport.
According to preliminary reports, the incident happened at about 3.30pm. Despite immediate efforts, she died at the scene.
The education department extended “its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the school community and those affected by this heartbreaking incident”.
It said special needs support services would be sent to the school to provide trauma debriefing and counselling to pupils, staff and families. The matter has also been reported to the relevant authorities for investigation.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka expressed condolences.
“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss of a young life. On behalf of the department I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the Ingweni Primary School community.
'No words can ease the pain of this moment, but we pray that the family may find strength and comfort. Akwehlanga lungehlanga.”
Grade R pupil killed in truck accident after being dropped off by scholar transport
