Shop with crypto at over 31,000 merchants across SA via Binance Pay

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is on a mission to make crypto part of everyday life in SA. That’s why it’s teamed up with Zapper to expand the reach of Binance Pay — a secure crypto payment feature in the Binance app that lets you send, receive and spend digital assets instantly.



This exciting development enables cryptocurrency payments at over 31,000 merchants nationwide, including FlySafair, Dis-Chem, KFC drive-throughs, and Yuppiechef.

To celebrate the rollout of this new partnership, Binance Pay is also offering a limited-time promotion* where you can earn 50% crypto cashback on all transactions at participating merchants.

“Binance Pay is about giving South Africans freedom and flexibility in how they spend their money,” said Yande Nomvete, representative for Binance SA. “Through our partnership with Zapper, tens of thousands of merchants are now available to users, and the cashback promotion encourages first-time crypto payments.”

Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper, says, “Our collaboration with Binance Pay enhances the payment options available to our extensive merchant network, facilitating seamless and secure transactions for both consumers and businesses.”

Enabling seamless payments

The rollout is supported by MoneyBadger, a South African fintech that simplifies cryptocurrency payments for businesses. This partnership allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency seamlessly, with settlements in South African rand, helping both consumers and businesses participate in the growing digital payments ecosystem.