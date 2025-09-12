Shop with crypto at over 31,000 merchants across SA via Binance Pay
Binance Pay partners with Zapper to expand its reach and offers a promotion enabling you to earn 50% crypto cashback on transactions to celebrate
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is on a mission to make crypto part of everyday life in SA. That’s why it’s teamed up with Zapper to expand the reach of Binance Pay — a secure crypto payment feature in the Binance app that lets you send, receive and spend digital assets instantly.
This exciting development enables cryptocurrency payments at over 31,000 merchants nationwide, including FlySafair, Dis-Chem, KFC drive-throughs, and Yuppiechef.
To celebrate the rollout of this new partnership, Binance Pay is also offering a limited-time promotion* where you can earn 50% crypto cashback on all transactions at participating merchants.
“Binance Pay is about giving South Africans freedom and flexibility in how they spend their money,” said Yande Nomvete, representative for Binance SA. “Through our partnership with Zapper, tens of thousands of merchants are now available to users, and the cashback promotion encourages first-time crypto payments.”
Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper, says, “Our collaboration with Binance Pay enhances the payment options available to our extensive merchant network, facilitating seamless and secure transactions for both consumers and businesses.”
Enabling seamless payments
The rollout is supported by MoneyBadger, a South African fintech that simplifies cryptocurrency payments for businesses. This partnership allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency seamlessly, with settlements in South African rand, helping both consumers and businesses participate in the growing digital payments ecosystem.
For Zapper merchants, users should request to pay with Zapper and then scan the Binance Pay QR code from their Binance app (Lite mode, top-right corner). First-time users must set up a Pay PIN and complete email and app verification, while returning users can pay quickly using their PIN or face verification.
Driving crypto adoption in SA
Over the past few weeks, Binance has seen a significant surge in SA, with tens of thousands of new users signing up and a rapid increase in transactions. The expansion reflects a broader trend of crypto adoption in the country, where consumers are exploring digital currencies as part of everyday payments.
Globally, Binance Pay’s merchant network now surpasses 63,000 merchants accepting crypto payments, and the platform has processed over 300-million transactions to date.
In SA, beyond Zapper, Binance Pay is also available at other popular merchants such as Pick n Pay and Bootlegger.
Industry trends and market insights
A Mastercard-commissioned report estimates the continent’s digital payments economy will reach $1.5-trillion by 2030, driven by mobile wallets, digital banking, and fintech innovations.
In SA, card payments are projected to exceed $158bn in 2025, reflecting a shift from cash to digital transactions. Additionally, the South African Reserve Bank’s Payments Ecosystem Modernisation (PEM) initiative aims to make digital payments faster, simpler, and more secure.
Cryptocurrency adoption is also rising. According to Chainalysis, Africa experienced the fastest relative growth in crypto users in 2025, with a 52% increase in on-chain crypto activity, led by countries including Kenya and SA.
This article was sponsored by Binance Pay.
The information provided herein is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, or any other form of advice regulated under the South African Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002. No part of this communication should be construed as a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any financial product or service.
Digital asset prices can be volatile. Please fund your wallet and perform your transactions cautiously. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may Incur. For more information, see Binance’s terms of use, Binance Pay’s terms of use and this risk warning.