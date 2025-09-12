Why over 70% of South Africans die leaving their families in financial limbo

Estate planning remains one of the most overlooked aspects of financial planning in SA. Despite the critical role of wills in ensuring a smooth transfer of wealth and protecting loved ones, many South Africans neglect to draft or update a will.

According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, more than 70% of South Africans die without a will every year, often leaving their families in financial turmoil. The scale of this issue is staggering: 8.7-million homeowners, 5.4-million car owners, and 5-million single mothers do not have a will in place.

“Many South Africans recognise the importance of investing, saving and even protecting their wealth through insurance, however, there are still signs of reluctance or even apathy when it comes to estate planning,” says Faeeza Khan, senior specialist: Legal Marketing at Liberty.

“Unfortunately, the absence of a will often results in difficult decisions for the families of those who have passed and, in some cases, leaves them with the financial burden of winding up their loved one’s estate.”

The high cost of dying

Every year, billions of rand are stuck in legal limbo as a result of people dying without a will.

This is due to the tremendous delays caused in winding up estates, where there is no will. Without a will assets could end up intestate leading to disputes around children’s guardianship and who takes ownership of homes, cars and other assets.