Sanlam report reveals what’s required to turn B20 proposals into tangible G20 action

As part of its commitment to advancing SA’s developmental agenda and fostering sustainable economic growth, Sanlam is playing a leading role in the B20 proceedings as the country hosts the 2025 G20.

The B20, the official private sector engagement group of the G20, serves as a formal dialogue forum for the global business community to provide policy recommendations to G20 leaders.

It brings together business leaders from G20 countries to discuss and formulate solutions for critical global challenges, which are then shared with the G20.

The latest Sanlam ESG Barometer report, now in its third year, takes a unique approach, focusing on the B20 process as a catalyst for change. To ensure B20 recommendations lead to tangible action, the report — to be launched in October in partnership with Business Day — seeks to understand the real-world impact of B20 policy proposals.

Titled the Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report, it is based on research conducted by consulting firm Krutham. By analysing the policy pipeline from proposal to implementation, this research aims to provide insights into the factors that increase the likelihood of B20 proposals being taken up and acted on by G20 member states.

“We’ve taken a look at the last three years of B20s, identified what the B20 proposals were, which of those were adopted into the G20 recommendations, and of those, which ones have seen real action,” says Nicole Martens, head of Impact Advisory at Krutham.

By analysing the successes and challenges of past B20 proposals, the Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report aims to identify “shared characteristics of what we consider to be a successful B20 proposal, one that delivers impact or real outcomes”.

The findings are based on desktop research and insights from stakeholders, including task force chairs and organisations involved in the B20 process.

As Martens notes, the goal is to provide valuable insights for current and future B20 stakeholders, helping them “design their proposals with real-world impact in mind” and ultimately drive meaningful outcomes.

The research identified several key themes that contribute to the success of B20 proposals and highlighted the crucial role that the B20 process plays in driving resilience and progress through ongoing conversation and increasingly nuanced discussions.