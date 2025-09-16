TransUnion competition breaks down barriers to financial participation

SA’s financial inclusion challenge remains one of the country’s most pressing socioeconomic issues.

Nearly half of South African adults lack a clear understanding of how credit works, while more than 16-million people remain excluded from the formal financial system. Traditional credit models, often reliant on historical borrowing behaviour, fail to capture the realities of millions of South Africans, leaving them invisible to lenders and locked out of opportunity.

The cost of this exclusion is not just personal but data modelling on TransUnion’s CreditVision Telco Data Score shows that successfully integrating excluded consumers into the economy could contribute an estimated R173bn* to SA’s GDP.

It is against this backdrop that TransUnion, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has launched its ambitious Be the Reason Things Change campaign. The initiative is designed to break down barriers to financial participation by combining consumer education, innovative tools and nationwide engagement.

Africa’s first peelable billboard

The campaign launched with a striking visual symbol at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg — Africa’s first ever peelable billboard. The interactive installation invited members of the public to peel away layers representing fear, misinformation, and exclusion. Each of the 500 strips revealed a QR code linking to an e-learning credit education course, each valued at R2,000.