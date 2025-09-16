TransUnion competition breaks down barriers to financial participation
Be the Reason Things Change campaign advances financial inclusion with R10m worth of credit education, training and prizes to be won
SA’s financial inclusion challenge remains one of the country’s most pressing socioeconomic issues.
Nearly half of South African adults lack a clear understanding of how credit works, while more than 16-million people remain excluded from the formal financial system. Traditional credit models, often reliant on historical borrowing behaviour, fail to capture the realities of millions of South Africans, leaving them invisible to lenders and locked out of opportunity.
The cost of this exclusion is not just personal but data modelling on TransUnion’s CreditVision Telco Data Score shows that successfully integrating excluded consumers into the economy could contribute an estimated R173bn* to SA’s GDP.
It is against this backdrop that TransUnion, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has launched its ambitious Be the Reason Things Change campaign. The initiative is designed to break down barriers to financial participation by combining consumer education, innovative tools and nationwide engagement.
Africa’s first peelable billboard
The campaign launched with a striking visual symbol at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg — Africa’s first ever peelable billboard. The interactive installation invited members of the public to peel away layers representing fear, misinformation, and exclusion. Each of the 500 strips revealed a QR code linking to an e-learning credit education course, each valued at R2,000.
The installation was designed to spark a national conversation and gave people a hands-on way to engage with the barriers that keep millions excluded from the financial system. The combination of a physical experience with digital access is making financial education more visible, accessible, and empowering.
Expanding nationwide through digital access
Recognising that the challenge of financial exclusion extends far beyond Johannesburg, TransUnion extended the experience to a digital space.
The digital peelable billboard went live on August 26 2025, giving thousands more South Africans the opportunity to participate, no matter where they live. In total, the campaign will provide more than R10m worth of credit education, training and prizes to over 5,000 people.
Competition driving education and opportunity
At the heart of the Be the Reason Things Change campaign is a competition designed not only to engage the public but to deliver meaningful impact.
Participants stand a chance to win:
- Five education fund prizes, valued at R20,000 each, paid directly to a recognised educational institution or nominated beneficiary.
- 10 “tech-for-learning” prizes, worth R7,000 each, comprising of a laptop and 12 months of data.
The competition is still open and will run until September 30 2025**, ensuring South Africans still have time to participate. Each entry gives participants access to the e-learning credit course and education resources central to the campaign.
Tackling a systemic challenge
For TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik, the campaign is about addressing a deeply entrenched problem with fresh thinking:
“For millions of South Africans who remain excluded from the financial system, visibility is power. When people understand how credit works, they gain the confidence to change their future, and lenders gain the tools to see them more clearly. Be the Reason Things Change is about unlocking that opportunity, not just for individuals, but for households, communities and the wider economy,” says Naik.
Adding to this, Amy Beck, CMO TransUnion Africa, emphasises the importance of awareness and education in changing behaviour: “Financial exclusion is not just about lack of access, it is also about lack of understanding and confidence. Through this campaign, we want to demystify credit, make it more visible, and show South Africans that they have the power to shape their financial futures. Be the Reason Things Change is both a call to action and a message of hope, that by taking small steps to learn and engage, people can open the door to life-changing opportunities.”
This vision is supported by the IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, which has partnered with TransUnion as a technical adviser to advance inclusive financial development in SA.
Cláudia Conceição, IFC Regional Director for Southern Africa, says the initiative represents an important step in strengthening communities: “Removing barriers to credit access empowers individuals and communities to build financial resilience and unlock economic opportunity. These are key pillars of long-term social impact, and this campaign shows what’s possible when the private and development sectors work together towards inclusion.”
Building a more inclusive future
Be the Reason Things Change is more than a campaign; it is a movement that blends bold public activations with practical education and tangible incentives. It’s a call to both consumers and lenders to help build a more inclusive financial system: empowering consumers with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to take control of their financial futures, and encouraging lenders to embrace alternative data solutions that make the invisible visible. By unlocking access for millions of financially excluded South Africans, we can uplift society, together.
The campaign also reflects TransUnion’s broader mission of using Information for Good to empower both consumers and businesses. For consumers, it is about visibility and empowerment. For lenders, it is a call to expand their view, embrace innovative data models, and see the potential in those who have long been overlooked.
Join the movement
The Be the Reason Things Change campaign and competition are live now. South Africans are encouraged to participate, gain access to credit education, and stand a chance to win prizes that can unlock educational and digital opportunities.
To learn more, access resources, or enter the competition, visit the TransUnion website.
Consumers can also access their free annual credit report from TransUnion via the same platform.
This article was sponsored by TransUnion.
*Based on TransUnion’s modelling and interpretation of economic market dynamics. **Terms and conditions apply.