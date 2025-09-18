The Nelspruit regional court this week sentenced a 22-year-old Mozambican man to life imprisonment for raping a minor child in Msholozi, Nelspruit.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the incident happened in July 2022 when the child was sent by her father to the neighbour's house. She found the accused, whose name was withheld to protect the victim’s identity, alone.
Nyuswa said the man lured the child into his bedroom and raped her.
“The incident surfaced when the mother inquired about her whereabouts. The child emerged crying, reporting pain in her private area and identifying the accused as the perpetrator,” Nyuswa said.
“The mother noticed disarranged clothing and semen on her thighs. When confronted, the accused denied the allegations and fled as neighbours gathered.”
Nyuswa said the child was then taken to Rob Ferreira Thuthuzela care centre for examination, where medical evidence was gathered, leading to police later arresting the accused and he was kept in custody without bail.
“In court, the accused pleaded not guilty, claiming that the victim's father had fabricated the story because of personal animosity. State Prosecutor Zamo Mathebula presented credible testimony from the victim, supported by DNA analysis and a J88 medical report confirming injuries.” Nyuswa said. “The court found the state's evidence credible and rejected the accused's defence as highly unlikely.”
Magistrate Vanessa Joubert sentenced the man to life in prison for rape and an additional two years for contravening the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
Neighbour gets life sentence for raping a four-year-old girl
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The Nelspruit regional court this week sentenced a 22-year-old Mozambican man to life imprisonment for raping a minor child in Msholozi, Nelspruit.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the incident happened in July 2022 when the child was sent by her father to the neighbour's house. She found the accused, whose name was withheld to protect the victim’s identity, alone.
Nyuswa said the man lured the child into his bedroom and raped her.
“The incident surfaced when the mother inquired about her whereabouts. The child emerged crying, reporting pain in her private area and identifying the accused as the perpetrator,” Nyuswa said.
“The mother noticed disarranged clothing and semen on her thighs. When confronted, the accused denied the allegations and fled as neighbours gathered.”
Nyuswa said the child was then taken to Rob Ferreira Thuthuzela care centre for examination, where medical evidence was gathered, leading to police later arresting the accused and he was kept in custody without bail.
“In court, the accused pleaded not guilty, claiming that the victim's father had fabricated the story because of personal animosity. State Prosecutor Zamo Mathebula presented credible testimony from the victim, supported by DNA analysis and a J88 medical report confirming injuries.” Nyuswa said. “The court found the state's evidence credible and rejected the accused's defence as highly unlikely.”
Magistrate Vanessa Joubert sentenced the man to life in prison for rape and an additional two years for contravening the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Woman accused of raping boy, 13, at church shelter
Life sentence for security guard who raped minor at Roodepoort complex
Limpopo man sentenced to life in prison more than decade after raping 12-year-old girl
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos