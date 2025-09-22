WATCH | Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills

The Delicious Festival Trader Academy has showcased 11 graduates of its first two programmes.
The academy empowers emerging food entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, compliance support and trading opportunities. FoodBev Manufacturing SETA facilitates further access to training and skills development for employees and job seekers in the food and beverage manufacturing industry.
On Day 1 of the DStv Delicious music and food festival, TimesLIVE spoke to two academy graduates who are ready to take on the business world and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs.
Thobile Sibeko shared her excitement: “I’m so excited to meet people from all over, let them taste our food, and see our little company get the kind of exposure we’ve been dreaming of.”
Festival CEO Tom Pearson-Adams said this part of the event is especially meaningful to him, given the impact Covid-19 had on the small business sector.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
