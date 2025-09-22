News

WATCH | Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills

22 September 2025 - 15:25 By Lerato Maphoso and Thabo Tshabalala
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Delicious Festival Trader Academy has showcased 11 graduates of its first two programmes.

The academy empowers emerging food entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, compliance support and trading opportunities. FoodBev Manufacturing SETA facilitates further access to training and skills development for employees and job seekers in the food and beverage manufacturing industry.

On Day 1 of the DStv Delicious music and food festival, TimesLIVE spoke to two academy graduates who are ready to take on the business world and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs.

Thobile Sibeko shared her excitement: I’m so excited to meet people from all over, let them taste our food, and see our little company get the kind of exposure we’ve been dreaming of.”

Festival CEO Tom Pearson-Adams said this part of the event is especially meaningful to him, given the impact Covid-19 had on the small business sector.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Behind the scenes on the eve of the DStv Delicious Festival

The DStv Delicious Festival takes place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN PICS | Music lovers flock to first day of DStv Delicious Fest

Joburg's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit came alive with flavours and sounds on Saturday as the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival got ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  2. From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth South Africa
  3. Blue lights seized and 24 drunk driving arrests outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga South Africa
  4. Man falls to death at Durban's Umgeni Interchange South Africa
  5. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The Threesome | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical
Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills