An African first: Standard Bank earns a WELL Health-Safety Rating for 15 buildings
Achievement reinforces bank’s commitment to meeting world-class health and safety standards that enhance employee wellbeing and productivity
Standard Bank has become the first African-based bank to achieve a WELL Health-Safety Rating for 15 of its corporate buildings, spanning 353,000m2 nationwide, through the WELL at scale pathway.
The WELL Health-Safety Rating is developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organisations and communities. Its evidence-based, third party-verified annual rating recognises businesses that prioritise the health and safety of their employees and visitors in their real estate operations.
“Achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating is a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to putting our people and clients at the centre of everything we do,” says Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Group’s COO.
“As the first African-based financial institution to earn this recognition, we’ve shown that world-class workplace health and safety standards are not just achievable but essential for employee experience and productivity.”
Nkosinathi Manzana, Group head of Real Estate Services at Standard Bank, echoes the sentiment, saying: “The WELL programme enables our organisations to implement and measure health and wellbeing strategies across our real estate portfolios.
These WELL-rated sites were verified for rigorous health and safety measures, from cleaner air and water ... to mental health resources, all designed to create safer, healthier, and more supportive spaces for our people and clientsNkosinathi Manzana, Group head of Real Estate Services at Standard Bank
“These WELL-rated sites were verified for rigorous health and safety measures, from cleaner air and water, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and emergency preparedness plans, to mental health resources and smoke-free environments, all designed to create safer, healthier, and more supportive spaces for our people and clients.
“We’ve also trained 16 WELL Accredited Professionals to embed these standards across our operations.
“By engaging WELL at scale, Standard Bank is demonstrating how a consistent, scalable approach to workplace wellbeing can drive operational excellence and long-term business resilience,” says Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of the IWBI.
“This achievement marks a significant milestone that reflects health leadership and foresight and sets a powerful example for the financial sector across Africa and beyond.”
The achievement aligns with the “social” dimension of Standard Bank’s broader environmental, social, and governance strategy, creating sustainable, human-centred workplaces that prioritise people’s experience and wellbeing, alongside its environmental commitments.
“As Africa’s largest bank by assets, we have a responsibility to lead by example. Joining WELL at scale reflects our belief that sustainable growth begins with people, ensuring that every person who walks through our doors feels safe, supported, and valued. We are proud to be the first bank on the continent to take this step and look forward to scaling our impact across Africa,” says Manzana.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.