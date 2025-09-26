An African first: Standard Bank earns a WELL Health-Safety Rating for 15 buildings

Standard Bank has become the first African-based bank to achieve a WELL Health-Safety Rating for 15 of its corporate buildings, spanning 353,000m2 nationwide, through the WELL at scale pathway.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organisations and communities. Its evidence-based, third party-verified annual rating recognises businesses that prioritise the health and safety of their employees and visitors in their real estate operations.

“Achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating is a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to putting our people and clients at the centre of everything we do,” says Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Group’s COO.

“As the first African-based financial institution to earn this recognition, we’ve shown that world-class workplace health and safety standards are not just achievable but essential for employee experience and productivity.”