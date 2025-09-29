Medshield’s 2026 focus: preventive healthcare and affordability

“Healthcare needs to evolve as you progress through different stages of life, and understanding these changes is crucial for proactive and effective healthcare management,” says Kevin Aron, principal officer of Medshield Medical Scheme.

“At Medshield, we know that safeguarding members’ health is key to unlocking their future potential. That’s why in 2026, Medshield has enhanced specific benefit limits on all options — refining our existing plans to serve your evolving needs better. Keeping the interests of our members in mind, we were also able to limit our average weighted contribution increase to just 7.5%, with 71.6% of Medshield’s membership enjoying a 7% increase.

“Besides supporting members and being the safety net for the unknown, we are also focusing on the importance of preventive healthcare.

“Through structured benefits, targeted education, and provider partnerships, we are ensuring that members have access to the kind of innovative healthcare that doesn’t just treat illness; it helps avoid it altogether. Thus, predicting and preventing illness at every life stage.”

None of us can choose every twist in the road; the choices we make for our health can shape the path. Despite their concern for their health, many people still wait for symptoms to appear before consulting a doctor. The reality is that by then, treatment becomes more complex, more expensive, and often involves longer-term interventions. Members are recognising that staying ahead of potential problems leads to better health outcomes and improved quality of life. In a healthcare environment where medical costs continue to rise, prediction and prevention are the best tools for staying healthy and keeping healthcare expenses under control.

Some of the examples of the new benefits that have been added to Medshield’s 2026 benefit portfolio include:

Embracing innovation, diabetes prevention has stepped up dramatically. Diabetic retinal eye screening offers members a vital solution for early detection and preventive care, while continuous glucose monitoring highlights proactive support in chronic care. Members up until the age of 18 now have access to continuous glucose monitoring to manage their diabetes with greater accuracy and ease. The FreeStyle Libre system offers parents and caregivers real-time readings, instant alerts, and the peace of mind to act quickly and keep kids safe.





Diabetic retinal eye screening offers members a vital solution for early detection and preventive care, while continuous glucose monitoring Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, and access to more frequent mammograms gives members the advantage of earlier detection, prompt treatment and better outcomes. Medshield now covers mammogram screenings every 12 months once you turn 30 on all options, because every year matters to predict and prevent possible breast cancer.





mammogram screenings every 12 months once you turn 30 From 2026, members can have an eye test every year , covered from risk. And the scheme has substantially improved the annual limit for frames, lenses, or contacts, giving members more freedom of choice.





eye test every year As the world continues embracing technology to improve access to healthcare, Medshield members will enjoy additional Virtual Care General Practitioner benefits paid from risk across all options, in addition to the enhanced in-person GP consultation benefit.





Medshield’s refined mental health benefit offers access to quality care, support and sustainable interventions that promote long-term wellbeing.

“We are a stable organisation with a selection of affordable, member-centric benefit plans to cover members’ individual needs as they navigate through life,” says Aron. “This life-stage approach ensures that no matter where you are in your health journey, you have access to care that is relevant, age-appropriate, and timely.