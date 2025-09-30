Heartbroken family says it will sue municipality after toddler falls into manhole and dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zimasa Nkatshumana lost her child Ntsika after he fell into a manhole at a reservoir in Khutsong. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The mother of a two-year-old boy who died after falling into a reservoir chamber’s manhole in Khutsong on Friday wants compensation from the Merafong municipality.

Ntsika Nkatshumana drowned while playing with other children a few metres from his home. The family believes the manhole had been left open for a while due to the municipality’s negligence.

It is believed that one of the teenage boys who was playing with Ntsika tried to resuscitate him after pulling him out of the hole, but the child had already died.

Seated on a mattress inside a shack, a white candle burning nearby, devastated mother Zimasa Nkatshumana describes how she is still reeling.

The mother from the Eastern Cape said it was unbearably painful to lose her child this way.

The 2-year-old Ntsika Nkatshumana died on Friday. Picture. Supplied (Supplied/Supplied)

She said the Merafong municipality was to blame for her son’s death. She believed the accident would not have happened if the manhole had been covered.

“If it was closed, he wouldn’t have gone. I want them to pay for my child,” she said.

She said on Friday, she left her child in the care of his elder brother, who usually plays with him.

It was only an hour after she had left with her husband for another home where they were organising a party that her elder son came to her, running and crying.

“We didn’t even spend much time at that house. About an hour. They said the child had drowned in the water, and when we got there, he was no longer breathing. How he got into the hole, I don’t know. This is painful,” she said.

The MMC of health and social development in the municipality, Ernest Tibane, said the incident came as a shock to the municipality.

Tibane, who is also the local ward councillor for the area, said the municipality had said on Saturday it was conducting an internal investigation to find out what had transpired and if there was any negligence.

“We must tell the public that there is a lot of crime in the city, and the manhole cover was likely stolen,” he said.

The manhole was blocked with a large rock on Tuesday.

The Greater Fochville Water Crisis Forum visited the family on Tuesday to offer condolences.

The forum said it was also offering legal guidance to the family.

Buti Elliot Mtembu from the forum said the forum had been complaining about the lack of accountability from the municipality.

“This incident is an indication of the types of leaders and the municipality that we have in Merafong. Leaders who don’t care about the community,” he said.

He said they recently marched in protest against the municipality regarding the water crisis in the area.

“As we are busy trying to resolve that matter, here is an incident where a two-year-old lost his life because of the municipality’s negligence.

“That clearly shows that we don’t have leadership in this municipality. It actually vindicates us when we say our leaders don’t care about our community. How can you leave that reservoir open for so long while kids are playing there? It was not even barricaded,” Mtembu said.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Thabo Moloja, said the municipality was aware of the tragic incident.

“Our officials, together with emergency services and the police, were immediately dispatched to the scene. The police are leading an open investigation into the circumstances of this heartbreaking loss,” he said.

Moloja added that the municipality had conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family and has reached out to offer support.

“While funeral arrangements remain a private family matter, the municipality has committed support and is in constant communication with the family,” he said.

He added that the municipality was undertaking an urgent internal investigation to determine how the reservoir chamber came to be opened.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to establish whether negligence, vandalism, or unlawful interference played a role,” he said.

30 September 2025. The main reservoir whole that is alleged that the 2 years old Ntsika Lithalam Nkatshumana fell into and died in Khutsong is now closed. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Moloja said that the municipality acknowledged the frustrations of residents, particularly in historically marginalised communities.

“Contrary to perceptions of neglect, the municipality has, over the years, implemented various development initiatives in Khutsong,” he said.

The initiatives include:

Expansion of housing projects.

Electrification and street lighting programmes.

Upgrades of internal roads and stormwater systems.

Building of social infrastructure, such as clinics, schools and recreational facilities, in partnership with the provincial government.

“While service delivery challenges persist, often compounded by budgetary constraints and ageing infrastructure, the municipality remains committed to improving the living conditions of Khutsong residents,” he said.

