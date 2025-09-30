WATCH LIVE | Dumisani Khumalo continues testimony before Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, project leader of the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal, testifying before the Madlanga commission on Monday.

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is continuing his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The commission is investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

