WATCH LIVE | Dumisani Khumalo continues testimony before Madlanga commission

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, project leader of the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal, testifying before the Madlanga commission on Monday. (Screengrab from Reuters)

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is continuing his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The commission is investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

