No outcome yet for ‘fake’ R10m Pearls property attorney

Umhlanga businessman Andrey Marimuthu says he is a victim of a property scam involving a lawyer and estate agents at the upmarket The Pearls apartment building.

Durban attorney Ahmed Amod, who is accused of being complicit in a fraudulent property scheme, remains provisionally sequestrated, with the matter only set to return to court early next year.

Amod is vigorously opposing attempts by businessman Andrey Marimuthu to finally sequestrate him to get back more than R10m he says he deposited in Amod’s trust account for property purchases in the upmarket Umhlanga ocean view complex, The Pearls.

However, Amod says Marimuthu was not his client, and acting on the instructions of estate agent Shanell Sewpersad, who told him they were “investments and loans”, he transferred the money elsewhere.

Marimuthu obtained the provisional sequestration in the Durban high court against Amod in April.

When the matter came back to court this week, the rule was extended and, by consent, it was adjourned until January 27 2026. It is expected that on that date, it will be adjourned to another date for argument.

Sewpersad is not a party to the application, and as Marimuthu points out in his recent papers, has not even put up an affidavit in support of Amod’s claims of innocence.

The case thrust into the spotlight what appeared to be a scam of “fake property sales” at The Pearls where Marimuthu bought several properties for a steal after, he alleges, Sewpersad told him they were distressed sales.

He said he met Amod and Sewpersad and was told to put the money into Amod’s trust account from where it would be transferred to conveyancing attorneys.

But only one amount was ever transferred and the rest “disappeared”.

Amod, he claimed in his court papers, then “fobbed” him off until, in February 2025, “to my horror and amazement” he for the first time denied knowledge of any property transactions, now claiming the deposits were for “investments and loans”, and Sewpersad, who was his client, had instructed him to pay the the funds elsewhere.

“The deposits were not investments nor loans. An attorney cannot use his trust account to run investments or loans businesses,” Marimuthu said.

In his most recent affidavit, Ahmod said the granting of the provisional order in February, against an “officer of this court with an unblemished record of some 37 years in practice” was “unprecedented”.

He said Marimuthu had made a “song and dance” about the fact that he was not prepared to disclose details of what happened to the money.

“My reticence in doing so was actuated by the fact that we live in a constitutional dispensation where rights are sacred and protected in law. We have legislation which prohibits the gratuitous sharing of information with third parties. I have consistently maintained that, for better or worse, Sewpersad was my client.”

He said, however, he had subsequently shared the information after the court ordered him to do so. This included Whatsapp instructions from Sewpersad.

“What conceivable reason would I have to throw away a lifetime’s worth of effort in building up a practice, a reputation and a client base? The fact of my provisional sequestration has found its way into social media. This has damaged my good name and reputation and it has affected my practice,” Ahmod said.

He said Sewpersad had told him she was conducting a business of investments and loans where she would introduce willing and able parties to each other. She wanted to use his trust account to give the parties “greater comfort”.

“Of course it has now become obvious that Sewpersad, and likely the applicant [Marimuthu] himself, were engaged in some dubious activity of which I was entirely unaware. Had I been aware, I would never have entertained Sewpersad as a client, not in a month of Sundays.

“I did not receive a black farthing from any of those payments. What I did receive was a fee for my services which was received from Sewpersad.”

Marimuthu, in his affidavit, said he does not accuse Amod of being part of the fraudulent scheme but that his trust account was used to advance it.

“I remain adamant that he knew why I deposited the money into his trust account. His trust account might as well have been Sewpersad’s. This attempt to distance himself from the property transactions is contradicted by the admitted conversations he had with me.

“He was under an obligation to deal with these funds only in accordance with my instructions.

“My case is that he owed me a fiduciary duty not to deal with the funds negligently and he was under a lawful obligation to deal with the funds only on my instructions.

“In my presence, he was told by Sewpersad that we will be purchasing properties in The Pearls.”

Marimuthu denied that he had engaged in any “dubious activity”.

He said he would file a further affidavit before the matter came back to court and he would persist with the application to finally sequestrate Amod.